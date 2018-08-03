4 things Barcelona must do next season

FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona had a decent campaign last season. The Blaugrana shook off early signs of a decline during the campaign and came back to claim both the La Liga title and the Copa Del Rey trophy in Ernesto Valverde's first year at the Camp Nou.

However, their achievements suffered a little blip due to a humiliating exit in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. After beating Italian outfit Roma 4-1 at the Camp Nou, Blaugrana fell to a shocking 3-0 defeat at the Stadio Olimpico which sent them out of the tournament and summarised a disappointing European campaign for the Catalan giants.

Having mentioned that, what matters most at the moment is their preparation for the future, and that itself is looking intact. In their bid to continue progressing, the club has signed some incredible superstars this summer, with the likes of Clement Lenglet, Arthur Melo and Malcom all joining a star studded squad at the Camp Nou that already consists of the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Phillipe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

If their performances in the International Champions Cup (preseason) are to be considered, the club is currently in good shape and ready to take on the challenge of the upcoming season. With the campaign drawing closer every hour, we take a look 4 important things the Catalans must do in order to achieve success and satisfy their fans.

#4 Promote La Masia talents

Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez are all products of La Masia

La Masia is Barcelona's famous academy, well known across the world for its incredible products. In fact, the academy has been the base of Barcelona's success in recent years, producing some of the greatest superstars in the club's history - including the likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique, among others.

It has become a popular tradition of the club to extract amazing talents from La Masia and give them opportunities to impress in the first team. While they succeeded with this approach for a very long time, the same cannot be said of the past few years. As a matter of fact, the academy has dipped in influence, with Sergi Roberto the only notable recent recruit in the squad.

It should not be forgotten that La Masia is, and will always remain one of the biggest assets that Barcelona have. Ernesto Valverde has always talked about the promotion of players from the academy ever since he took charge in 2017, and the upcoming campaign represents his ultimate opportunity to give these incredible youngsters a chance.

The likes of Ricard Puig Marti, Marc Cucurella, Juan Miranda Gonzalez, Carles Alena and Oriol Busquets have all shown promising signs and therefore they should be granted opportunities to prove their worth at the Camp Nou next season.

