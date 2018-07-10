4 things Luis Enrique will look to do as Spain's new manager

Omene Osuya FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.66K // 10 Jul 2018, 04:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Enrique will look to turn the fortunes of Spain around

After the fiasco of the World Cup where the sacking of former manager Julen Lopetegui two days before the tournament scattered La Furia Roja's plans, Spain has named former Celta Vigo and FC Barcelona manager Luis Enrique as the new manager.

He replaces Fernando Hierro who was entrusted with the job. The former technical director and Real Madrid legend failed abysmally as a talented group of players were unable to go far at the Mundial.

After the failure in Russia, the need for a fresh start became apparent as Hierro stepped down from the job. In his place has come former Barcelona captain and coach Luis Enrique.

The fiery character is expected to shake things up and here are five things he could look to do:

#5 Get rid of some old players

After the debacle of Vicente Del Bosque's last days as manager, Lopetegui was brought in to re-energize the team. The former U-21 manager's know-how changed the team's set up from what he met.

While some old heads who were central parts of the Golden Generation retired (Iker Casillas, Xavi Hernandez, Xabi Alonso and others), Lopetegui did away with the services of some out-of-sorts players like Cesc Fabregas, Pedro among others.

Enrique will need to tow the same line and move on some of the older players to make room for the young guns itching to make their mark.

Players like Gerard Pique, David Silva among others have been fantastic servants for the team. However, they are rapidly declining and as such, Enrique will need to gently push them aside in order to rebuild the team.