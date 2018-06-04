Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 things Tottenham need to do moving forward

Steps Spurs need to take moving forward.

Madhav Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2018, 14:18 IST
526

Tottenham Hotspur v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur had a mixed season last year. It was always going to be tough to adjust to Wembley. In light of the circumstances, finishing third in the Premier League can be considered a commendable achievement. The loss in the FA Cup semi-finals to Manchester United tainted this success. 

A trophy, as well as Champions League football for a third consecutive season, would have cemented Tottenham's progress. Winning trophies is what defines a truly successful team.

Winning the Premier League should be the target set at the beginning of the season. A top-four finish, further progress in the Champions League and success in the domestic cup competitions should be a minimum expectation.

#1 Keep Mauricio Pochettino

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Could Mauricio Pochettino leave Tottenham?

Mauricio Pochettino is the key to achieving continued progression and growth. He has transformed Tottenham from top-four pretenders to realistic title challengers. The departure of Zinedine Zidane from Real Madrid has put Pochettino's future at Tottenham in doubt. Multiple reports mention Pochettino as Madrid's top managerial target.

I believe Pochettino's departure to be unlikely due to the new contract recently signed by him. Statements made by Pochettino at a book launch in Spain indicate that he is happy at Tottenham.

Guillem Balague, a reputed Spanish journalist, made similar comments when discussing this topic on his youtube channel. Pochettino wants to be the man to lead Tottenham into their new stadium and it is unlikely he would attempt to force a move away from Tottenham. The timing of the new contract ensures that Levy is at a significant advantage if approached by Madrid.

Levy is known to be a notoriously tough negotiator and is unlikely to entertain any approach from Madrid for Pochettino. Latest reports from Marca and comments from Guillem Balague indicate that Madrid has given up on Pochettino as they are unwilling to enter into negotiations with Levy. His reputation and past experience has dissuaded Madrid.

Losing Mauricio Pochettino, irrespective of compensation provided, would be nothing short of a catastrophe. Players at the club share a strong bond with Pochettino and his loss could lead to a spill-over effect. It would result in further transition and rebuilding, with potential dismantling of the squad. It would be an unforgivable act of foolishness from Levy in my view.

Premier League 2017-18 Tottenham Hotspur Real Madrid CF Football Christian Eriksen Toby Alderweireld Mauricio Pochettino
