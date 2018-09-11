Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 things we learned from Lionel Messi's FIFA Player Of The Year award snub

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.86K   //    11 Sep 2018, 11:00 IST

Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga
Lionel Messi - FC Barcelona

We are racing into the latter stages of the year and football's governing body (FIFA) is wasting no time in the attempt to reward the most impressive superstars for another term - recently releasing their final 3-man shortlist to compete for the Player Of The Year award.

For the first time in 10 years, Barcelona playmaker Lionel Messi was ignored on the final shortlist, with Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, his ex-teammate Luka Modric and Liverpool maestro Mohamed Salah making up the final 3 contenders for the award.

Just as we would expect, FIFA's decision to snub the Argentine legend from their final shortlist has been met with so much criticism - with many people rising up to the defense of the playmaker and slamming the association for such a ridiculous omission.

As a matter of fact, Lionel Messi was one of the top performers on the planet last season, bagging a whopping 44 goals and 18 assists in 52 appearances as well as helping Barcelona to claim both the La Liga title and the Copa Del Rey trophy - thereby, making his omission an unbearable one for many football enthusiasts.

Below, we take a look at 4 things that we learned from the snub:


#4 Messi's brilliance is taken for granted

FC Barcelona v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
A great talent and an incredible superstar

Even heavens know quite well that Lionel Messi deserved to be named among the finalists for the FIFA award this term, but it now seems people have been so familiar with his incredible brilliance that they expect him to perform at an extra-terrestrial level before they give him the recognition he deserves.

The Argentine ran riot throughout the previous season, tearing opposition defenses apart and adding a new dimension to football that made the sport look very easy and beautiful. He ended up winning the European Golden Shoe after outscoring every superstar on the continent with his amazing 34 goals in 36 appearances during the league campaign.

He also led Barcelona to claim both the La Liga title and the Copa Del Rey trophy, breaking records upon records and claiming the Pichichi award for his incredible goalscoring exploits for the term.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
FIFA Best Awards Barcelona Football Argentina Football Lionel Messi
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
Five reasons why Messi should have been nominated for the...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi not included in 2018 FIFA player of the year...
RELATED STORY
Three reasons why FIFA was right not to nominate Lionel...
RELATED STORY
3 players who deserved to be on FIFA's 'Player of the...
RELATED STORY
Did Lionel Messi deserve a place in the top-3 shortlist...
RELATED STORY
4 players who missed out on 2018 FIFA Best Men’s Player...
RELATED STORY
FIFA Best Player 2018: Ranking the 10 Nominees
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The main reason why Lionel Messi is not a...
RELATED STORY
5 things you did not know about Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
5 things that can help Lionel Messi win the World Cup...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us