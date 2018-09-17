Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 things we learnt from Manchester United’s victory over Watford

Mukund Mohan Raj
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
719   //    17 Sep 2018, 17:44 IST

Watford FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Watford had their first loss this year to Manchester United

Manchester United against Watford was a game of many parts and stories. United played some dazzling football in the latter stages of the first half. There was a collective sigh that went around Vicarage Road as Mike Dean whistled the first half to a close. The home fans realized that the 2-0 scoreline could have been much worse. They could have shipped 3,4 or even 5 goals if not for some good fortune and the heroics of Ben Foster. 

The Hornets’ fans would have taken their seats at the restart with a real sense of foreboding. However, the next 45 minutes saw Watford dominate their more illustrious opponents and they would consider themselves unlucky to have not gotten even a point from this fixture.

Five weeks into the season, Manchester United are at the 8th position on the Premier League table and Watford after their first loss went down a spot to fourth on the table. So, here are the four main takeaways from the game.

#1. Marouane Fellaini is United's backbone

Watford FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Fellaini could just be the missing piece of the puzzle for United

The big Belgian turned in another sterling display at both ends of the field. He was a rock in front of the United centre-backs, helping them keep the crosses and the aerial balls out. He also helped nullify the physical presence of Troy Deeney, which is no mean feat in itself.

In the final third, he was often the target for crosses from the wings and set-pieces and even notched up an assist against his name.

#2. The resurgence of Chris Smalling

Watford FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Chris Smalling scored the decider against Watford

The United veteran rolled back the years, making crucial tackles and interceptions. He, Lindelof and Fellaini seem to be forming a good understanding and were rock solid in the heart of United’s defence.

Smalling also got the decisive second goal from a corner, which is how he scores most of his goals. However, this time it was not a header. The chest control and spinning volley would have made any striker proud. His new hairstyle seems to be a lucky charm, and things have been only getting better for the centre-back since he started sporting it.

Mukund Mohan Raj
CONTRIBUTOR
Contact Us Advertise with Us