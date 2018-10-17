4 things to know about Mohammad bin Salman, the Saudi Prince who wants to buy Manchester United

Mohammad bin Salman

Reports of an incoming bid from Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman, have been rampant in the news over the last one week. The mega-rich monarch is reportedly interested in acquiring a stake of the club or, if possible, buy it outright.

The Sun reports that Prince Mohammad bin Salman is looking to challenge Saudi’s Abu Dhabi rivals who own Manchester City. United is currently estimated at £3 billion, but that amount should pose no problem for the Saudi Prince who is worth over a hundred times more.

Saudi Arabia has recently taken sports development very seriously, and see football as a major PR tool for the country going forward. The oil-rich state has hugely invested in WWE and Formula 1, and venturing into football wouldn’t be out of place at all.

It is unknown if the Glazers will be willing to sell United, however, it is obvious that Prince Mohammad bin Salman is serious about acquiring a stake at the Old Trafford club.

But how well do you know the man who is planning a takeover of United?

Below are four things you need to know about Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman:

#4 His family is worth a whopping £1 trillion

Prince Mohammad bin Salman comes from a mega-rich family

Prince Mohammad bin Salman comes from a family that has money in abundance. His family is estimated to be worth close to a massive £1 trillion. This explains why he has no problem at all splashing the cash on the world’s richest club.

The Saudi Crown Prince himself is reportedly worth a staggering £850 billion at the moment. As the son of King Salman, he is the country’s second most important person. However, he seems to control everything, as his father is currently suffering from Alzheimer's.

Prince Mohammad bin Salman rose to prominence in 2017 when he wrested power from cousin Mohammad Bin Nayef, who was initially named Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. The 33-year-old has since been the leader of his family and the country at large.

Coming from a country that is worth almost £1 trillion, Prince Mohammad bin Salman can definitely afford anything, including a global club like Manchester United.

