4 Times Cristiano Ronaldo Crossed The Line

Ronaldo is known for his scoring exploits but seems to get carried away a bit too much

Ronnie Evans
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jun 2018, 13:41 IST
6.01K

FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID-VILLARREAL
Ronaldo has not always kept his cool on the football ground

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players in the world today. For the greater part of the last 10 years, he has shared an intense rivalry with Lionel Messi in the quest to win the top honours. Also, the duo has broken various records that may not be matched for decades to come.

These include scoring the most goals for their respective clubs and leading the line when it comes to Champions League goals. The bar that Ronaldo has set for players who strive to succeed through hard work is so high that it would take a special kind of player to replicate.

Despite achieving five World Player of the Year awards, a European Championship winners' medal and scooping almost all major trophies in world football, he has also endured some difficult spells in his career.

Ronaldo is after all human and like many other footballers, has also lost his cool in matches. He cannot be blamed because of the pressure to always win and uplift his team. Some of these moments showed that he too can disregard football's rulebook.

#4 Pushes Guardiola (2010)

Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga
Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga

In this match, Barcelona dominated proceedings and taught Madrid a football lesson by winning 5-0. Historically, this encounter has been a fiery affair.

In the 30th minute, the ball had gone out of play. Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola picked it up and hesitated to hand Ronaldo the ball. Seemingly frustrated with the scoreline, Ronaldo blatantly pushed Guardiola and earned himself a booking.

Football is a contact sport and sometimes players push each other in various duels. However, a player putting his hands on an opposition manager is crossing the line. His rivalry with Messi always comes to the fore whenever Real Madrid face Barcelona. In December 2010, Barcelona hosted Madrid in the El-Clasico at Camp Nou.

Page 1 of 4 Next
