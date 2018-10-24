4 times Lady Luck has smiled upon Arsenal this season

James Alonge FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 73 // 24 Oct 2018, 19:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It is often said that "fortune" smiles on those who work hard

Every successful team needs an element of luck to come their way in some games, aside from the talent and quality the side may possess.

It is often said that "fortune" smiles on those who work hard. Unai Emery and the team have been working really hard. It is very hard to disagree that fortune has not smiled on the team in some matches this season.

Lets take a look at some of those situations in games this season.

#1 Cardiff City vs Arsenal

This was a game The Gunners rode their luck

The game ended in a 2-3 away win for Arsenal, and it was Unai Emery's first away win as Arsenal manager.

Arsenal would have gone behind easily early in the first half. Harry Arter should have put Cardiff ahead inside seven minutes as the hosts stifled the spaces.

Arsenal wanted to play out from the back, but after intercepting a wayward Petr Cech pass to Matteo Guendouzi, he blazed over when unmarked on the edge of the area.

Arter had another good chance from Morrison's knock-down, but could not keep his shot down again.

Cardiff had a glorious chance to level in the final minute of stoppage time, but Morrison headed over from a free-kick, with Cech off his line.

This was a game The Gunners rode their luck, and if not for some clinical finishing from Arsenal, Cardiff could have denied Arsenal the 3 points.

#2 Arsenal vs Everton

Arsenal would have finished the game empty-handed

This was a game that was keenly contested, especially in the first half. The visitors fashioned the best chances of the half.

Richarlison was denied by Cech in the second minute, before he again forced the goalkeeper into a save from a 20-yard snap shot.

Walcott had a great chance to score, but for the timely intervention of Petr Cech. You get the feeling that had Everton converted those chances, especially in the first half, Arsenal would have finished the game empty-handed. Yet again that can be attributed to luck on the side of The Gunners.

1 / 3 NEXT