×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

4 times Lady Luck has smiled upon Arsenal this season

James Alonge
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
73   //    24 Oct 2018, 19:35 IST

It is often said that
It is often said that "fortune" smiles on those who work hard

Every successful team needs an element of luck to come their way in some games, aside from the talent and quality the side may possess.

It is often said that "fortune" smiles on those who work hard. Unai Emery and the team have been working really hard. It is very hard to disagree that fortune has not smiled on the team in some matches this season.

Lets take a look at some of those situations in games this season.

#1 Cardiff City vs Arsenal

This was a game The Gunners rode their luck
This was a game The Gunners rode their luck

The game ended in a 2-3 away win for Arsenal, and it was Unai Emery's first away win as Arsenal manager.

Arsenal would have gone behind easily early in the first half. Harry Arter should have put Cardiff ahead inside seven minutes as the hosts stifled the spaces.

Arsenal wanted to play out from the back, but after intercepting a wayward Petr Cech pass to Matteo Guendouzi, he blazed over when unmarked on the edge of the area.

Arter had another good chance from Morrison's knock-down, but could not keep his shot down again.

Cardiff had a glorious chance to level in the final minute of stoppage time, but Morrison headed over from a free-kick, with Cech off his line.

This was a game The Gunners rode their luck, and if not for some clinical finishing from Arsenal, Cardiff could have denied Arsenal the 3 points.

#2 Arsenal vs Everton

Arsenal would have finished the game empty-handed
Arsenal would have finished the game empty-handed

This was a game that was keenly contested, especially in the first half. The visitors fashioned the best chances of the half.

Richarlison was denied by Cech in the second minute, before he again forced the goalkeeper into a save from a 20-yard snap shot.

Walcott had a great chance to score, but for the timely intervention of Petr Cech. You get the feeling that had Everton converted those chances, especially in the first half, Arsenal would have finished the game empty-handed. Yet again that can be attributed to luck on the side of The Gunners.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Theo Walcott Alexandre Lacazette Emirates Stadium Unai Emery
James Alonge
ANALYST
I am an unbiased and objective sports writer who looks at the drama, the intrigues and probables in the sporting world
4 Reasons why Arsenal could be the surprise package this...
RELATED STORY
EPL 2018/19-Fulham v Arsenal: 4 Things we observed from...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal will not win the Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The Europa League isn't Arsenal's only option...
RELATED STORY
3 players who have impressed for Arsenal so far this season
RELATED STORY
3 players Arsenal must count on in this tough week 
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Leicester City - 4 Things that we learnt from...
RELATED STORY
EPL 2018/19: 4 things we noticed from Arsenal v Everton game
RELATED STORY
3 things Arsenal must do to finish in the top four
RELATED STORY
4 Arsenal youngsters to watch out for this season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 10
27 Oct BRI WOL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
27 Oct FUL AFC 07:30 PM Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth
27 Oct LIV CAR 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Cardiff City
27 Oct SOU NEW 07:30 PM Southampton vs Newcastle
27 Oct WAT HUD 07:30 PM Watford vs Huddersfield Town
27 Oct LEI WES 10:00 PM Leicester City vs West Ham
28 Oct BUR CHE 07:00 PM Burnley vs Chelsea
28 Oct CRY ARS 07:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
28 Oct MAN EVE 09:30 PM Manchester United vs Everton
30 Oct TOT MAN 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us