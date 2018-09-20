4 Top Performers in the UCL Matchday 1

Adhiraj Rathore FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 732 // 20 Sep 2018, 13:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The holy grail of European football was back this week and as usual, we had few absolute thrillers in the span of two days. Last minute winners, surprise results, Red cards, incredible hattricks -- we had it all this week. With the first set of games out of the way, we look at the five top performers.

#4 Lionel Messi

The one and only

If there was any doubt about Lionel Messi backing up his talk on getting the UCL back to Camp Nou, his first performance of the season has truly shown us all that the genius is set on making a mark this season in this tournament.

Starting the night with an inch-perfect free-kick, he leads Barca to a dominant 4-0 victory despite losing Samuel Umtiti to a red card late on. PSV were made to look anything but Dutch champions and Messi & co look on course for a strong group stage.

#3 James Milner

Liverpool's Mr Consistency

James Milner has been brilliant for Liverpool so far this season, bringing a necessary no-nonsense edge to a side full of flair and skill. Facing PSG can be a daunting task for many, but the way the veteran went about the game he made it look like a routine victory. The scoreline may suggest a closer game, but in this case, the score did not reflect the kind of dominance Liverpool enjoyed.

Much of which can be credited to Milner's industry to read the game, win the ball back and get his team moving again without much fuss. The winning goal itself came from him winning the from Mbappe. A man for all season might be the man of the season for the Reds.

1 / 2 NEXT