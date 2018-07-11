Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 top players who could join La Liga this summer

Jidonu Mauyon (Mau Young)
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
684   //    11 Jul 2018, 11:40 IST

FC Bayern Muenchen v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga
La Liga clubs are not lagging behind in the transfer market

The 2018 FIFA World Cup has dominated the summer so far, stealing attention and overshadowing transfer activities. Many football fans have fixed their focus on the tournament in Russia and therefore they know very little about the activities of their favorite clubs in the market.

Yet business is progressing during the window as many clubs involve themselves heavily in transfer activities. The likes of Chelsea, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City have all recruited new faces this summer.

While the English Premier League clubs have been at the forefront, everyone knows quite well that the Spanish clubs are the champions of the transfer market, with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid often signing the brightest superstars every season.

With many big names linked with a move to La Liga, we take a look at 4 incredible superstars who could complete famous moves to the Spanish top flight this summer.

#4 Michy Batshuayi

Chelsea v Newcastle United - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round
Lack of opportunity could force the Belgian away from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi could leave the Premier League this summer amidst uncertainties surrounding his role at Stamford Bridge. The Belgian joined the Blues during the summer of 2016, but after failing to break into the first team last term, he completed a loan move to Borussia Dortmund last term.

The attacker established himself immediately after joining the German outfit, bagging 9 goals and 1 assist in 14 appearances for BVB. With his loan move now over, Batshuayi is now back at Chelsea and is currently considering his future at the club.

Spanish outfit Sevilla FC have been monitoring the player for quite some time and his performances in the Bundesliga last season has reportedly spawned their interest to lure him to the Spanish League

Batshuayi would find it very difficult to secure a place for himself in the Chelsea lineup, with Alvaro Morata and Oliver Giroud considered stronger options at Stamford Bridge. This could force the Belgian out of London and a move to Sevilla could end up happening this summer. 

All stats via whoscored

Page 1 of 4 Next
Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Robert Lewandowski Christian Eriksen Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
