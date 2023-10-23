4 most valuable goalkeepers in the world right now (October 2023)

Goalkeepers play an indispensable role in the advancement and formation of any football club in the world.

The transfer of goalkeepers was not expensive when we date back to the early 2000s. However, in modern times, the value of goalkeepers has surged exponentially.

On that note, this listicle will look at the four most valuable goalkeepers in the world right now.

#4 Diogo Costa - €45 Million

Young FC Porto Costa is one of the most valuable keepers in Europe

The FC Porto goalie is best known for his outstanding shot-stopping prowess.

In recent times, Costa has grown to be the first-choice of both FC Porto and the Portuguese national team, overtaking the likes of Jose Sa and Rui Patricio in the national team. He has conceded 10 goals and registered two clean sheets in 11 games across all competitions in the 2023-24 season.

#3 Gianluigi Donnarumma - €45 Million

England v Italy: Group C - UEFA EURO 2024 European Qualifiers

Gianluigi Donnarumma's ability to spread himself in a bid to stop the ball from entering the net is exceptional.

At the age of 24, Donnarumma is the main goalkeeper of Paris Saint-Germain and the Italian national team. He has conceded 11 goals and kept five clean sheets in 11 appearances for PSG this season.

#2 Mike Maignan - €45 Million

AC Milan v Newcastle United FC: Group F - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Mike Maignan has established himself as a force to reckon with this season.

Best known for his concentration in goal, Maignan is currently the first choice goalkeeper of AC Milan and the French national team.

Maignan has only conceded seven goals, and he has kept five clean sheets in eight games in all competitions for the Rossoneri in the current campaign.

#1 Thibaut Courtois - €45 Million

Courtois is one of the most valuable keepers in the world

At the age of 31, Thibaut Courtois is still one of the most sound and valuable goalkeepers in the world of football.

As the main goalkeeper of the Belgian national team and Real Madrid, Courtois is currently recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury and he could be on the sidelines until after the first quarter of 2024.