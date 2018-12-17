Premier League 2018-19: 4 ways in which Arsenal can get back to winning ways

Matteo Guendouzi in despair, as Arsenal's unbeaten run comes to an end

With their 22-game unbeaten run coming to an end at the hands of Southampton, Arsenal would have already made plans to make some amends in their tactics, formation and player selection. With their next game coming up against Tottenham at home, it is possibly that they will suffer a second defeat in a row if they play as they did against Southampton, so a change of some kind is necessary.

This was Arsenal's first defeat in four months, and the negatives from the game are in abundance. I am certain Unai Emery and Co will come out strong in their next match, but they would need to identify the right areas to address.

Against Southampton, the Gunners got nowhere close to the level of football they have played against big teams this season. The win against Tottenham, a brilliant show against Liverpool - these were some examples of how lethal this Arsenal side can be. But Southampton took them for a second division team.

We can argue that Arsenal had three of their starting centre-backs sidelined; Holding due to a season-long injury and Mustafi and Sokratis due to suspension. Though Koscielny returned, it was his first Premier League game in seven months, and the coach could not have expected much from him.

The squad and the coaching staff have plenty of points to improve and learn from. Here are four things they can do to get back to winning ways:

#4 Switch to a back four

Southampton FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Unai Emery shifted to a 3-man defence a couple of weeks back, as the Spaniard wanted to put a stop to conceding goals and also help Bellerin and Kolasinac attack more frequently through the wings.

However, that has not really affected Arsenal's defence much, as they have only managed to keep 1 clean sheet out of the 17 games played.

It is crystal clear that Arsenal are struggling at the defensive aspects of the game, and with Rob Holding sidelined for the rest of the season, they desperately need reinforcements in January.

In the meantime, switching to a four-man defense could help keep disaster at bay, as it would give more solidity by sheer numbers.

