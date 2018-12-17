×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League 2018-19: 4 ways in which Arsenal can get back to winning ways

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Feature
336   //    17 Dec 2018, 13:07 IST

Matteo Guendouzi in despair, as Arsenal's unbeaten run comes to an end
Matteo Guendouzi in despair, as Arsenal's unbeaten run comes to an end

With their 22-game unbeaten run coming to an end at the hands of Southampton, Arsenal would have already made plans to make some amends in their tactics, formation and player selection. With their next game coming up against Tottenham at home, it is possibly that they will suffer a second defeat in a row if they play as they did against Southampton, so a change of some kind is necessary.

This was Arsenal's first defeat in four months, and the negatives from the game are in abundance. I am certain Unai Emery and Co will come out strong in their next match, but they would need to identify the right areas to address.

Against Southampton, the Gunners got nowhere close to the level of football they have played against big teams this season. The win against Tottenham, a brilliant show against Liverpool - these were some examples of how lethal this Arsenal side can be. But Southampton took them for a second division team.

We can argue that Arsenal had three of their starting centre-backs sidelined; Holding due to a season-long injury and Mustafi and Sokratis due to suspension. Though Koscielny returned, it was his first Premier League game in seven months, and the coach could not have expected much from him.

The squad and the coaching staff have plenty of points to improve and learn from. Here are four things they can do to get back to winning ways:

#4 Switch to a back four

Southampton FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Southampton FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Unai Emery shifted to a 3-man defence a couple of weeks back, as the Spaniard wanted to put a stop to conceding goals and also help Bellerin and Kolasinac attack more frequently through the wings.

However, that has not really affected Arsenal's defence much, as they have only managed to keep 1 clean sheet out of the 17 games played.

It is crystal clear that Arsenal are struggling at the defensive aspects of the game, and with Rob Holding sidelined for the rest of the season, they desperately need reinforcements in January.

In the meantime, switching to a four-man defense could help keep disaster at bay, as it would give more solidity by sheer numbers.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Mesut Ozil Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Unai Emery
Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
A huge football enthusiast, and a Gunner by birth.
Premier League 2018-19: Bournemouth v Arsenal: Preview &...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool will totally outclass Arsenal in...
RELATED STORY
3 things Arsenal need to do to get back on top
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 things which Unai Emery can...
RELATED STORY
Southampton vs Arsenal: 4 things to watch out for |...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Arsenal are a serious contender for the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: What Arsenal need to change to...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal drew at Crystal Palace, Premier...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Leicester City - 4 Things that we learnt from...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Arsenal vs Everton: Preview
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
22 Dec WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
22 Dec ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
22 Dec AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
22 Dec CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
22 Dec HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
22 Dec MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
22 Dec NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
22 Dec WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
22 Dec CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us