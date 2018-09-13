4 Ways Jose Mourinho can turn Manchester United's fortunes around this season

Adwait Padhye FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.11K // 13 Sep 2018, 11:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It has been far from an ideal start for the Manchester United boss.

The start of this season has been a bit of a weird one for Manchester United and it's supporters as they have struggled to gather any real momentum amidst reports of a rift between some of the players and the manager Jose Mourinho and a string of indifferent results.

There have also been constant links with French icon Zinedine Zidane who has been touted as a potential replacement for the under-pressure United head coach as uncertainty looms large over the Old Trafford camp. However, if there is one thing Jose Mourinho is good at, it's winning. Here are some of the changes he can make to lead the Red Devils to glory this season:

#4 Tweak his defensive shape in order to provide more freedom to the attacking players

Manchester United have been found out defensively too often this season.

If there was one thing that was obvious when you looked at Manchester United's transfer activity this season, it was that they wanted a top quality center half. They were linked with about as many as a dozen of them over the span of the transfer window but failed to acquire even one.

And it seems that Jose was right to be concerned about his defensive options as it was made obvious to him that his defenders were not good enough to mount a serious title challenge when they shipped 7 goals in their first 3 matches, failing to keep a clean sheet.

Mourinho reacted to this by sticking Fellaini at the back against Burnley, reinforcing his defense and allowing the likes of Sanchez and Lingard more freedom to run at the Burnley defense without having to worry about tracking back. Although it's too early to say Mourinho is onto something permanent, it is certainly something to look out for.

1 / 4 NEXT