4 Ways Manchester United Can Fix Their Situation

Archith FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.20K // 24 Sep 2018, 08:29 IST

If you haven't been living under a rock, you would've known about how shambolic Manchester United have started off this season, which evidently is Mourinho's third season at the club as well. With club's like Liverpool, Chelsea and United's cross-town rivals, Man City all out there competing for the title.

Mourinho has come under a lot of heat from the press

Man United lost successive games to Brighton and Tottenham in the first month since the start of this campaign. Although it seems like they have had a turn of form since the Tottenham defeat, where they did play well but were unlucky to lose by a 3-0 scoreboard, they still have some questions unanswered in major areas for concern, and here is how Jose can silence his critics.

#4 Solve the defensive problems

Manchester United was in the hunt for an experienced centre-back in the past summer window but with no luck. They now have to settle with Bailly, Lindelof, Jones, Smalling and Rojo. Most fans and pundits alike will argue that some of those players aren't worthy of wearing the United jersey, but on their day Bailly and Lindelof can startle any opposition attacks.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

The current pairing of Smalling-Lindelof has been getting the job done, but it is far from convincing. Although Bailly put on a horror show against Brighton, it is time for the young la to be given another chance. But it is hoped that Jose will be in the search for a CB in the coming January window.

With Alderweireld linked to the Red Devils but no move taking place, it is time for Jose to look at other options in the market or settle with the players in his roster who are capable of proving their point if given a chance. Let's hope they sort this issue once and for all.

