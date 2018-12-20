4 Ways Manchester United can line-up under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Sir Alex Ferguson with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United yet again find themselves sacking a manager after bringing an abrupt end to the two and half year reign of Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho on the aftermath of the defeat against Liverpool. The sack was always on the cards for the former Real Madrid managers after rumors of players being unhappy with the manager and numerous poor results.

With club legend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being named the interim manager till the end of the season with another club legend Mike Phelan coming back to join as his assistant along with Micahel Carrick and Kieran Mckenna as Manchester United once again looks to start from zero as they embark on a journey to repair the damage caused by the Mourinho reign.

Although the previous Premier League tenure lasted just nine months with Cardiff City, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to bring back the attacking minded football and revitalize the morale of the players.

Here is a look a three possible ways Manchester United is expected to line-up under the Norwegian.

#1 4-2-3-1

4-2-3-1

The most preferred formation for the Norwegian, Solskjaer is likely to employ a formation which has been tried and successfully implemented. The former United striker employed the 4-2-3-1 formation during his two stints with Molde as well as during his short Premier League stint with Cardiff City.

The Norwegian is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba and has managed the Frenchman during his time with the Manchester United reserves. The midfielder is likely to be the heartbeat of the side with the Norweign sure to set up the team around the powerful Frenchman.

David De Gea is another player who will be starting for the new interim manager with the Spaniard once again keeping the goal for the Red Devils. Being part of the Red Devils during the reign of Alex Ferguson and the presence of Mike Phelan in his coaching staff Solskjaer is expected to go with a solid defensive pairing rather than defenders who are prone to make game-changing errors.

Bailly, the best defender in the United fold, is expected to partner the much improved Victor Lindelof in the heart of the defense with Jones, Rojo and Smalling providing cover for them.

The attacking-minded style and the boss preference for fullbacks who get forward are likely to be good news for the improved Luke Shaw and the reliable Ashley Young. Luke Shaw is expected to feature as left back with Young and Rojo providing cover while Young is expected to feature at right in place of the out of sorts Valencia and young Dalot who are likely to give cover for the Englishman.

Ander Herrera is expected to come in place of the slower Nemanja Matic to partner Paul Pogba in the base of the midfield. The trio of Martial, Mata and Rashford are likely to feature behind Lukaku to form the attacking threat for United. In much more adventurous formation Sanchez could feature in place of Mata to provide a rather devastating line up of Martial, Sanchez, Rashford and Lukaku.

Rashford and Sanchez are likely to be used as alternatives for Lukaku depending on the situation while Jesse Lingard is likely to provide much-needed cover for Juan Mata. The young Andreas Pereira is likely to feature much more under the new interim manager with Norweign likeness towards the youth.

