4 Ways Manchester United can lineup for 2018/19

Amogh Bhatnagar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 8.47K // 28 Jul 2018, 11:12 IST

Manchester United has been on the lookout to create a title winning squad ever since the end of Ferguson era. Jose Mourinho, in 2017/18, brought Manchester United closest to a PL title, finishing second to their city rivals, Manchester City. Even after this, United's season ended trophyless. Jose Mourinho, therefore, in his third season (probably his last too!) would be hoping to return United back to their glory days and restore his image as a master tactician, after some dull and boring displays in the concluded season. Mourinho has a wealth of talent and youth at his disposal and while he's added Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant to his squad, he's expected to make a marquee signing, like Bale or Perisic. Any marquee signing would probably cost them their record fee or around the sum they paid for Pogba (thanks to this inflated transfer market). Players such as Marcus Rashford, Ander Herrera and Anthony Martial, who were warming the bench last season, will be hoping to adapt to any role and impress Mourinho and get more game time. Trusted lieutenants such as Antonio Valenica, Nemanja Matic, David de Gea(even after the world cup!) and Romelu Lukaku are expected to retain their place in the starting lineup and recreate their splendid form of the previous season. After the arrival of Diogo Dalot, players like Matteo Darmian or Luke Shaw or both are expected to be sold and replaced but might just stick around for another season as squad players. Andreas Pereira and Timmy Fosu-Mensah are expected to go out on loans again this season, but Mourinho may keep them after their impressive performances. So, from the players currently at his disposal and one or two signings (Over to you, Woodward!), it's no doubt that the Special One can conjure some magic and add another PL title to his resume. Here are some of the formations may use for the upcoming season :

4-2-3-1 Formation

The 4-2-3-1 Formation - Mourinho's most preferred formation at United

Jose Mourinho has usually preferred this formation over others and is foreseen to do the same. This formation provides depth to offence as well as defence, and that is why is preferred by Mourinho. During attack, the two central midfielders may join the attack and during defense, be brought back to stop the play. David de Gea, even after a horrendous display at the World Cup 2018, is expected to start as United's #1. Eric Bailly is set to start at the heart of the defence this season, after being overlooked during the end of last season. Partnering him would either be Phil Jones, who had a good season (barring the FA Cup Final) or Marcos Rojo, both of whom play at the Left Center Back position. Mourinho is expected to deploy Ashley Young and Antonio Valenica as his marauding full backs. Mourinho has a lot of trust in his fullbacks and while Valencia is the type of right-back he prefers, the inconsistency of Luke Shaw and Darmian has given the nod to Ashley Young as the first choice left back. While both of them are pacy, Young still has to still work on his defensive skills. Nemanja Matic is expected to stop the opponent's attack and have World Cup winner Paul Pogba beside him in the midfield role. Paul Pogba is a leader on the pitch and his form & creative flair is crucial for United going forward. Nemanja Matic is a rock and has been entrusted by Mourinho for years to provide with interceptions at the center of the park and win aerial duels. Alexis Sanchez is expected to start in the left of attacking midfield with Juan Mata on the opposite side. Sanchez has been favourite of Mourinho's and is envisioned to start over Marcus Rashford and Tony Martial. At Arsenal, he played as LM and that's where he found his splendid form, something Mourinho will be expecting him to replicate. Jesse Lingard's free flowing role through the centre, with the English team and United team previously, is expected to continue this season too. The past season has proven that Lingard is extremely efficient when played at the middle of the attacking midfield, where he can drift to the wings to make the play and switch his roles with Mata. Presence of Pogba's flair complements the hard work put in by Lingard. Up front, World Cup Golden Boot contender Romelu Lukaku retains his place in the lineup. A big money signing, Lukaku scored an impressive 27 goals in his first season and will surely be leading the line once again. Marouane Fellaini, Fred, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are expected to come off the bench and add some spice to the attack. Chris Smalling is another player who is well versed with this formation and can be put in the 11.

