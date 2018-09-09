4 ways Manchester United can save their season without any more signings

Jose Mourinho's red army were going to face a lot of problems in this campaign and after just four games into the new season its been quite clear to the fans and the board alike. With two big losses out of four thus far and many reported player-manager and board-manager clashes already, it is highly unlikely that the United board would hand Mourinho a war chest the next January or the next summer. This would also be the case if Mourinho is replaced during the course of this season.

So we look into the ways in which they could salvage or even bring some gold into the trophy cabinet without spending more in the transfer market.

#1 The French Revolution

United are a team with a rich history with world class players showcasing their talent in the Theater Of Dreams but they have often been criticized for their inability to hold on to some big names in the past. There has already been news of some players turning down a move to Man United in the past few transfer windows. This can only be solved by keeping their big names in the club. Coutinho would have never moved to Barcelona if it wasn't for the star-studded Barca squad. Money was not the issue there. It's the player wanting to leave to join a bigger club with higher ambitions and to play with some of Football's greatest.

Paul Pogba is the only player in Manchester United history to score in a World Cup final. If Man United don't learn from their mistakes and keep players like Pogba unhappy in the squad, it could affect the morale of the whole club. The same is the scenario with Anthony Martial. He may not have played the World Cup but he was one the club's high profile signing back when LVG signed him from Monaco. He is a fan-favourite and it would be disappointing to see him leave without unlocking his full potential.

