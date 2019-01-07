×
4 wingers Unai Emery should target for Arsenal

Bryan Rodrigues
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
11   //    07 Jan 2019, 03:51 IST

Emery needs to sign some wingers, and soon
Unai Emery's first six months as Arsenal head coach have gone as expected so far. The Spaniard has not over performed, nor has he under delivered. The Gunners are still very much in contention to finish in a top four spot and are still fighting for the FA Cup and the Europa League.

Arsenal made a number of decent signings over the summer like Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Bernd Leno and Sokratis to improve their squad. However, after six months, it's clearly visible that they still need more reinforcements, particularly in defense and on the wings. With the current Arsenal transfer rumours doing the rounds, it looks very likely that Arsenal will be signing a center back and Barcelona's Denis Suarez.

But the need for a winger is equally important and given Arsenal's transfer budget, it does not look likely that they will be able to spend so much money this month. Emery just has one out and out winger in the team in Alex Iwobi at the moment, and this has caused huge strain on players like Ozil, Welbeck, and Mkhitaryan, who have been forced to play out of position.

A high profile winger now or in the summer should be a priority. Here is a look at four potential wingers Arsenal and Unai Emery should target:

4. Malcom (Barcelona)

Malcom has been struggling for game time at Barcelona.
Malcom is one of the brightest prospects in world football at the moment and a lot was expected from the Brazilian after he signed for Barcelona. However, things have not gone his way so far. The former Bordeaux man has been struggling for game time at Barca and has managed only nine appearances so far this season.

At 21, Malcom still has a long way to go in his career and could still end up turning around his Barcelona career. But if the Brazilian feels like moving to Spain was the wrong move, he should definitely consider moving to Arsenal as an option. His precision from set pieces, dribbling and crossing ability will certainly be a huge asset for Emery's style of play.

Given that Arsenal were one of the clubs interested in signing him over the summer, it wouldn't be a surprise if they rekindled their interest in him this month or in the summer.

If a move were to happen this month or even in the summer, it would most likely be a loan move given that the Brazilian only recently moved to Barcelona.


1 / 4 NEXT
Bryan Rodrigues
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Football writer and analyst. Arsenal FC for life.
