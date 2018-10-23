4 wingers who could help Real Madrid end their goal scoring crises

Uday Jaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 43 // 23 Oct 2018, 20:30 IST

Mohamed Salah would be a dream signing for Real Madrid

After a tough start this season, Real Madrid are currently seventh on the LaLiga table, four points behind the leaders, Barcelona. Most of their struggles are down to their attack, and they have scored just 13 goals in the opening nine LaLiga games.

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo was a big blow for Los Blancos, and the inability to replace their departing superstar made things even worse. Karim Benzema has failed to do anything meaningful, and injuries to Gareth Bale and Isco came as another disadvantage.

However, with the January transfer window just a few months away, Real Madrid could use their money power to lure top attacking talents to the Bernabeu.

Right on this note, here is the list of four wingers who could help Real Madrid end their goal-scoring crises.

#1 Mohamed Salah

He holds a number of Liverpool individual awards

The Egyptian is one of the best players in the world right now, and is breaking record after record since moving to Liverpool in the summer transfer window of 2017.

Mohamed Salah set a record of scoring the most number of goals (32 goals) in a 38 game Premier League season in 2017-18. He helped Liverpool reach the Champions League finals last campaign, after many years, and was voted the second best forward of the tournament.

The King of Egypt won the African Player of the Season 2017 accolade, and was also Liverpool's Player of the Season the same year. He holds a number of Liverpool individual awards, such as being the fastest Liverpool player to score 40 goals, most goals scored in a debut season by a player, and many more.

However, he is not at his mesmerising best this season, but there is no doubt about his potential, and he will be a great signing for Los Blancos if they manage to lure him to the Bernabeu from Anfield.

