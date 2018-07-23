4 Wonderkids to watch out for this year in the Premier League

Joshua Olupitan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

The Premier League is home to many young talented players who are looking to make their mark in world football. But who are the best wonderkids that you should keep your eye out for?

It was a thrilling year for young English footballers after the Under-17 and Under-20 teams both won their age group World Cups. Our youth development is a major part of how success in clubs is built from small to big teams. But how many of our young players will make it into the Premier League first teams?

Here are 4 English footballers who I believe are the ones to watch this year and will certainly be first team starters next year.

1. Ryan Sessegnon

Ryan Sessegnon

The promising winger joined Fulham in 2008, at the age of just eight. He has shown he is a star of the future considering the fact that the 18-year-old is already Fulham’s most important player.

He was named in the PFA Championship Team of the Year and is the youngest ever player to be included in it and this year was given the awards of Championship Player of The Season and EFL Young Player Of The Season he has already won two accolades and he is only 18!

He has made 82 appearances for the Lilywhites and scored 23 goals and made 12 assists in the 17/18 season. The young forward is a versatile footballer and can play at left-back, left midfield and left wing.

Sessegnon is wanted by nearly every single big club throughout Europe and Tottenham will be gutted they missed the chance to sign him.

He is the first player from outside the Premier League to be nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award. He also made his England Under-21 debut this year.

Sessegnon is a wonderful talent and definitely a player who is likely to perform this year. He will be hoping he can show more of his talents on the big stage as Fulham have recently been promoted to top flight football again thanks to his help.

