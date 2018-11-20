4 World-class goalkeepers who have been disappointing so far

David de Gea has only managed one clean sheet in the Premier League this season

Goalkeepers are the last line of defense for any team. When the opposition makes inroads into the final third, it is the last-ditch heroics of a keeper that saves the day.

Even in today's attack oriented football, goalkeepers occupy a very important position. For a defensive team like Atletico Madrid, their #1 Jan Oblak is as important as their star forward Griezmann.

When talking about the Number 1's in world football, invariably the likes of David de Gea, Thibaut Courtois, Jan Oblak, ter Stegen, Allison, Lloris come to our minds.

But, this season some of these exceptional goalies are struggling between the sticks. Clean sheets are eluding them and they have often found themselves at the mercy of opposition forwards, partly due to dodgy defending upfront.

So, without further ado let's now take a look at the 4 world class goalkeepers who are performing poorly at this moment.

#4 Thibaut Courtois

Courtois has been out of form since the World Cup

Courtois had a great World Cup, he was crowned as the best goalkeeper of the tournament ahead of the France captain Lloris, who lifted the trophy in Russia.

A wonderful performance at the biggest stage of international football set him up nicely for the season that followed. And in August, Real Madrid came calling and the Belgian found himself playing in LaLiga again, but this time he was to represent the other, more dominant of the Madrid clubs.

So far his second spell in Spain is not looking good. He saw his form drop coincidentally at the same time when the Los Blancos are in a crisis, had their worst start in the league ever and are now languishing at sixth in the league table.

Coming to his stats, in 10 league games the Genk academy product has only managed three clean sheets and has let in 15 goals, including a 5-goal rout at the Camp Nou.

Recently, after again shipping in 5 goals against Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League, he was at the receiving end of trolling by Chelsea fans, who were angered by his decision to leave the club this summer.

