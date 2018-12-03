4 World Class Players at Manchester United who should be the backbone of future teams

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 314 // 03 Dec 2018, 21:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United v Everton - Premier League

Manchester United has always been home to World Class players in the past. Sir Alex Ferguson famously built his teams around young players who went on to become some of the best in the world. With the right kind of nurturing and care, these players brought immense success at Old Trafford and wrote their names in gold. This quality of the Great Scot was almost his super power, because he managed to do this again and again throughout his career.

The present United team might not be as habituated to continued success as their predecessors, but they still have the qualities to become better. At the heart of the team are four players who are among the most exciting talents in the world. While not all of them are having the best of seasons so far, their qualities cannot be ignored. What makes matters better is that all of them have the abilities to get even better with time, with the right kind of attention and guidance. Read on to find out the 4 World Class Players at Manchester United, who should be the backbone of the future at Old Trafford.

#4 Luke Shaw

England Media Access

The Englishman does have nerves of steel. Few players could endure the humiliation subjected to him by Jose Mourinho and still make a jubilant return to the first team. It is this relentless desire, this human spirit shown by Luke Shaw that highlights him as an ideal player for Manchester United to build a team around. But the English fullback is not just a player with the right attitude, he has loads of qualities and this season, he has broken the shackles to finally show what he is made of.

The first person he proved wrong was Mourinho, who apparently wanted a new left back in the summer. Luke Shaw has been consistent and strong this season and he has been United's best player by a few miles so far. His performance on both parts of the pitch has been commendable and he looks as comfortable going forward as he is defending. Even though he is still young and will only improve, Luke Shaw is already world class and by signing a new contract with Manchester United, looks set to rule that left back position for years to come.

With a better set of defensive partners, Shaw will turn into a lethal full back who has the ability to take United forward in the coming years. His mental strength makes the deal even sweeter.

1 / 4 NEXT