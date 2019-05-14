4 youngsters that will be key for Manchester United and Solskjaer next season

Solskjaer has several talented youngsters in his team

After a poor season that ended with failure to qualify for the Champions League, Manchester United are in desperate need of an overhaul. Big signings are certain to come while several players are tipped for exits as well.

While United definitely need to splash the cash on new recruits, there are several talented youngsters in the club ranks already that are showing plenty of promise. Some of these could become world class players in the future.

Nothing pleases the Old Trafford faithful more than a passionate, home-bred youngster thriving on the big stage. Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs are just a few examples.

Mason Greenwood is the latest sensation to enthrall the fans, with the 17-year-old being tipped for big things.

While featuring in the Europa League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be able to provide several chances to the youngsters to showcase their abilities. Here are 4 youth players that will be key to Solskjaer's team next season:

#4 Axel Tuanzebe

Axel is considered a future United captain

Axel is highly rated by the club staff and fans alike. Jose Mourinho once said that "10 minutes" were enough to see the potential in the highly-rated defender. And Solskjaer has already stated that Tuanzebe will be be a key player next season.

A central defender by trade, Tuanzebe is also capable of playing in defensive midfield and at right back.

The 21-year-old has spent successive seasons on loan at Championship side Aston Villa. While last season was plagued by injuries, he has enjoyed an exceptional campaign this time around.

Tuanzebe has played 28 times for Villa this season and is one of the first names on the team sheet. His main strength is his passing, averaging a passing accuracy of almost 94%. His speed is yet another asset, which he uses to great effect.

At 6'2", he is physically strong and rarely loses out in duels.

With United enduing their worst ever defensive campaign, Tuanzebe could provide a major boast to the defense next season.

#3 Tahith Chong

Chong could be the long term solution to the club's right wing problem

Tahith Chong has drawn comparisons with Marouane Fellaini for his unique hairdo. However, his ability on the ball is nothing like that of the Belgian's.

The 19-year-old attacker can play across the front line, though he plays predominantly on the right wing and offers great pace. The Dutch teenager suffered a major knee injury in 2017 that sidelined him for almost a year, but has recovered strongly and has been going from strength to strength.

He came on as a substitute in the second half against Huddersfield and was the brightest player on the pitch, getting close to grabbing the winner.

Chong has superb dribbling ability and also a high work rate. At 6'1" he offers a significant presence on the pitch, but must improve his physicality.

Expect the youngster to play a big role for United next season.

