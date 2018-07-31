5 new signings who could start the season injured

Parth Athale

It's almost here. The new season of football is almost upon us. Granted, the World Cup provided a much welcome showing but nothing really compares to club football does it?

The Premier League and Ligue 1 commence in less than 10 days followed by the other major leagues thereafter. Numerous clubs will begin life under new managers and new players as well.

The transfer window has seen some incredible developments, not the least of which was Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus. Strengthening squads is a must, and many top clubs have made marquee signings.

However, some of those won't be able to turn out in new colours from the get-go. Injuries and fitness issues have left their status in doubt. Surely they will feature in the days to come but perhaps won't feature immediately.

On that note, here are 5 new signings who could start the season injured.

#5 Riyad Mahrez

Mahrez was hurt in a recent friendly

Mahrez was courted by Manchester City in January but Leicester held firm, not willing to give up their star man. They finally conceded to Pep Guardiola this summer, as the Algerian was signed for £60 million.

He will provide much-needed backup in the wide positions as Raheem Sterling will be late to camp after his World Cup efforts. Bernardo Silva failed to impress last season so Mahrez's acquisition will be a welcome addition for Guardiola.

The former Leicester man scored 12 goals and set up 10 more in the league last season. But his impact this time could have to wait. He suffered an ankle injury against Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup last week.

Pictured on crutches, Mahrez gave quite a scare to the City fans. However, Guardiola assured that the issue was not a serious one recently. But there is no guarantee on his immediate recovery, and he could miss the Community Shield tie against Chelsea in City's season-opener.

