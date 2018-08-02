Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 players whose market value has dropped significantly

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Feature
17.54K   //    02 Aug 2018, 10:21 IST

Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga
Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga

Football isn't what it used to be five years ago, especially the financial aspects of the game. The financial power of top European clubs has increased significantly because of television rights, sponsorship deals, and various other factors. 

Transfer values have grown exponentially in the last few years and Neymar’s €222 million move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain during the summer of 2017 is a testament to that. 

Players' values have also grown significantly and there were quite a few €100 million transfer deals in the past 12 months. Players like Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho, and Cristiano Ronaldo were sold for more than €100 million, and not all of them deserved that price. 

On the flip side, some of the star performers have failed to live up to the expectations last season because of poor form, injuries, or lack of opportunities, and have witnessed a drastic drop in their market value. 

On that note, let’s take a look at the five players whose market value has dropped significantly in the past 12 months (since July 1st). 

Note: Data courtesy TransferMarkt

#5 Yannick Carrasco 

Atletico de Madrid v Sevilla - Spanish Copa del Rey
Atletico de Madrid v Sevilla - Spanish Copa del Rey

Market Value in July 2017: €40 million

Current Market Value: €22 million 

Yannick Carrasco was one of the stars of the La Liga ever since his move to Atletico Madrid in 2015. He was an important player for Diego Simeone and played a big role in their success for the past few seasons. Primarily a left-winger, the 24-year-old has scored 23 goals and assisted 12 more in his two and a half year tenure at the club. 

He also was a part of the Belgium side that finished third in the 2018 World Cup. However, the Belgian international made a surprise move from Atletico Madrid to Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang during the 2018 January transfer window. 

Carrasco was valued at €40 million before the 2017/18 season started, but his stock declined steadily during the 2017/18 season. The former Atletico Madrid star is currently valued at €22 million, which is a 45% decline from what it was 12 months ago.

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Manchester is Always Red. Glory Glory Man United.
