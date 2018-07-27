5 teams who are favorites to win the UCL this season

Avinash Choubey 27 Jul 2018, 21:49 IST

UEFA Champions League has been the apple of a club football fan's eye every season. This is the competition where the best teams from the best leagues compete against each other to crown themselves as the champions of Europe. League football might be boring sometimes, especially in La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A which are very predictable in most matches. In the UCL, however, each match is contested fiercely by two strong teams, and thus results can go either way. Defeating all the top teams of the continent to win the trophy is an achievement in it's own. It also paves the way to add more silverware in the club's trophy cabinet as the winner of UCL gets to compete for FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Supercup.

Here, we take a look at 5 teams who are favourites to win the trophy this time around:

5. Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain brought in Neymar and Mbappe with a hope to fulfill their long time dream of lifting the Champions League. But an injury forced their star left winger out of the second leg clash against Real Madrid and they had to face elimination.

They are a star studded team in every department with Cavani, Mbappe and Neymar forming the attacking trio, with Angel Di Maria as the head of the creative department in midfield and a dependable player like Marco Verratti in their ranks. They have an ever-charismatic defender in Thiago Silva and with the signing of Gigi Buffon, they have an experienced goalkeeper between the sticks. They have all the ingredients in the recipe to win the Champions League and with a little bit of luck on their side, they can come out as champions this season.

