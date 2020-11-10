5 active footballers with the most international goals 

It is one of the most popular stats in the game and often cited by publications and looked up by fans. Goals scored remains a valuable marker for a player's longevity and quality on the international stage, especially with club football played much more frequently than games featuring national teams.

Iranian marksman Ali Daei's 109 goals has been the long-standing benchmark for this stat, but there is one very famous footballer closing in on the number. Cristiano Ronaldo is the only other footballer ever to breach the 100-goal mark and is breathing down Daei's neck. But who are the other active international footballers with the most goals?

As we will see in this countdown, the best of the best make up the top five, showing that this is a fool-proof number when it comes to judging a player's credentials on the international stage. One unlikely striker features high on the list, proving he is an all-time legend of the game in his country and international football, as a whole.

#5 Robert Lewandowski | 63

Robert Lewandowski.

For many, he is the best center-forward in the game. Robert Lewandowski was always prolific, but he upped his game to a completely new level last season and there seems to be no stopping the Bayern Munich and Poland legend right now.

One of the greatest strikers in Bundesliga history, Lewandowski has scored more than 500 goals in his career, 63 of them coming for his nation.

Though his club career has been studded with silverware, Lewandowski has been the star of a mediocre Polish team for years now, with their best finish being a quarter-final appearance in Euro 2016.

#4 Neymar | 64

Neymar.

Neymar is often not given enough credit for his stellar record for the Selecao. That is because he has been part of Brazil teams that have not managed to reclaim the World Cup for the record winners in recent editions.

But the PSG forward, a serial winner with Barcelona before, has done exceedingly well for the national team on an individual level. His silken skills and dribbling have not only helped teammates find the net, but have also helped him score an astonishing 64 goals in just 103 games.

He is still just 28, so it is expected that Neymar will add many more to the tally in the coming years.