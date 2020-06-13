5 active footballers who could take a role in management post-retirement

Plenty of top players have gone onto careers in management in recent years - could the following 5 players join them?

Could Wayne Rooney, Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane become great bosses in the future?

Could Jordan Henderson go onto a successful career in management after he retires?

While some of the best managers of all time – names like Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho – never played at the very top level, the same cannot be said for others. Some of today’s most successful bosses were amongst the greatest players of their era. Zinedine Zidane and Diego Simeone, for instance, won countless trophies during their careers. And now, the likes of Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard are attempting to follow in their footsteps into management.

Amongst today’s current players then, are there any names that stand out as potentially great managers in the future? Perhaps these 5 could look to step into management and make an impact – some sooner rather than later.

#1 Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney is working towards his coaching qualifications whilst playing for Derby County

The record goalscorer for both Manchester United and England, Wayne Rooney is a living legend when it comes to English football. For many fans, it only seems like yesterday that he burst onto the scene as a teenage sensation. But incredibly, the former Everton man turns 35 this October.

With his playing career almost certainly set to end within the next few years – if not sooner – it’s clear that Rooney’s future most likely lies in management. He’s already taken the first steps towards that, as he currently acts as a player-coach at EFL Championship side Derby County.

Reports have stated that Rooney is currently working towards receiving his ‘A’ Licence in coaching from the FA, and then intends to move onto the Pro Licence, which would allow him to take up a role in management.

How would the former United man fare as a boss? It’s hard to say, but the early signs seem promising. Rooney’s grasp of the tactical side of the game has always been somewhat underrated by fans, and he was seen as an excellent leader during his time as England captain.

Derby boss Philip Cocu, meanwhile, has already praised him for his interest in how his side trains and how analysing clips of opponents can help in preparation.

Essentially, it should come as no surprise to see Rooney follow his former England teammates Lampard and Gerrard into the world of management in the very near future.

#2 Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson's qualities as a leader suggest that he could make a great manager

The current captain of Liverpool, Jordan Henderson has shaken off plenty of criticism over the years. The midfielder is now one of the most highly respected players in the Premier League, and his efforts are finally paying off in terms of trophies, too.

He lifted the Champions League in 2018-19 and looks set to captain the Reds to their first ever Premier League title later this year.

But could ‘Hendo’ become a great manager when he eventually hangs up his boots? It’s definitely possible, and the England international certainly has some of the attributes needed to make it to the top in the world of coaching and management.

Not the most naturally talented player, Henderson makes up for this with an unparalleled work ethic on the pitch. Nobody seems to cover more ground than him, and his selfless nature has inspired his more illustrious teammates to some of their greatest performances.

But more to the point, the Liverpool captain has recognised the areas of his game in which he needs to improve – his passing in the attacking third and his ability to drive his team forward – and worked hard in order to close those gaps.

All of this shows that he’s a player who not only has a winning mentality, but who also understands the importance of hard work and commitment to the cause.

It’s taken time, but Henderson has finally been able to fill the legendary Steven Gerrard’s boots at Anfield, and so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him follow his predecessor into the world of management either.

#3 Jonny Evans

Jonny Evans' analytical style makes him a prime candidate for a career in management

The Northern Ireland international has helped to shore up the Foxes’ defence, forming strong partnerships with both Harry Maguire and now Caglar Soyuncu. At the age of 32 though, his time at the very top of the game is most likely beginning to wane.

So could Evans move into management when his time as an active player is up? It definitely seems possible.

Firstly, the central defender has had the chance to play under some of the most successful managers of the modern era. His Manchester United career saw him play under Sir Alex Ferguson, and he also had a chance to work with Louis Van Gaal before departing Old Trafford in 2015. And of course, he now plays under the management of the highly regarded Brendan Rodgers at Leicester.

Interestingly, where many players would simply praise their manager’s achievements and so forth, Evans has gone into more detail. He’s waxed lyrical about the meticulous training methods used by both Van Gaal and Rodgers, and clearly has a mind for tactics.

Whether these experiences will help Evans to be a great boss is an obvious unknown, but he almost definitely seems like a prime candidate to move into the realm of management when his playing career ends.

#4 James Milner

James Milner is one of the most experienced players in the modern game

One of the most experienced campaigners in the Premier League, Liverpool’s James Milner has literally seen it all.

During his career, he’s won multiple trophies – including the Premier League title and Champions League – and has played in the World Cup and European Championship with England. He’s experienced the highest highs with Liverpool and Manchester City – but has also suffered at times during his periods with Newcastle and Leeds.

All of this experience makes Milner a huge attribute as a veteran to his current team – Liverpool – but it’s his other qualities that make him a potentially great manager in the future should he go down that route.

Milner is renowned as a dressing room leader, and reportedly helps to contribute to Liverpool’s training sessions. He’s also been labelled as the perfect mentor for his side’s younger players by boss Jurgen Klopp, while his teammate Andrew Robertson has also praised him for driving him on by giving him “stick” in training.

More interestingly, his lifestyle off the pitch marks him out as the kind of player who could easily step into a role in management. Milner has never become embroiled in controversy, and while his soft-spoken style has been used to poke fun at him at times, it represents the kind of professionalism that a top manager needs.

At 34 years old, his time as an active player at the top of the game may be limited – but a move into management would definitely seem to be a logical path for him to take.

#5 Harry Kane

Harry Kane's experiences with Tottenham and England suggest he could make a good manager in the future

It goes without saying that Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane has plenty of years left at the top of the game yet. At 26 years old, he may not have even reached his peak.

But even now, there are already encouraging signs that when he does hang up his boots, he might go onto become a top-level manager in his own right.

At club level, Kane has had the opportunity to work with two of the modern game’s most well-renowned managers in the form of Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho.

And at international level, not only has he worked with the highly experienced Roy Hodgson, but he’s also been instrumental in Gareth Southgate’s transformation of the England team.

Across the board, the striker has marked himself out as a natural leader who has the ability to inspire his teammates. With England, not only is he the side’s current captain, but alongside the likes of Raheem Sterling and Jordan Henderson, he’s an integral part of Southgate’s highly prized ‘leadership group’.

While he’s not the captain at Spurs – that duty belongs to Hugo Lloris – it’s also plain who the side’s most important figure is. When the team were 2-0 down in the second leg of the 2019 Champions League semi-finals against Ajax, it was Kane – on the shelf with an injury – who gave a speech urging his teammates onto victory.

Already considered a fine mentor for the young players at Tottenham, if Kane continues to find success in his career, he could end up in a similar position to Lampard and Gerrard – where players want to play under them due to their renown and reputation.

If that’s the case, then the striker could definitely go onto find success in management.