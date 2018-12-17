×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 active footballers who have spent more than a decade with their current club

Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.06K   //    17 Dec 2018, 11:26 IST

Lionel Messi has been one of the greatest footballers in Barcelona history
Lionel Messi has been one of the greatest footballers in Barcelona history

It is very difficult for a top-level footballer to withstand the rigors of top-level football for an extended period of time. It needs a lot of hard work, dedication, and improvisation to last more than a decade in top-flight football.

Only some footballers are able to play for a top club for more than a decade as any decline in his form might compel the said club to sell him to another one.

Moreover, loyalty is not very common in today’s football as most of the footballers try to earn as much as possible in a very short period of time. Therefore, they do not often bother to stay with a particular club for more than a certain period of time.

As a result, it is very difficult to find players who have spent more than a decade with a certain club. In the past, players like Paolo Maldini, Ryan Giggs, and Francesco Totti have done it, but such examples are very rare.

In this article, we take a look at five active footballers who have spent more than a decade with their current club.

#1 Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi

Much has already been said about the greatness of Messi as a footballer, so it would not make much sense to add to it. It should be enough to point out the simple fact that Barcelona’s golden period coincided with Messi’s meteoric rise in world football.

He has scored 572 goals in 656 matches for Barca, won 4 Champions League titles and 9 La Liga titles with them and been drawing comparisons with the legends of the game like Pele, Maradona, and Cruyff for the past few years.

Messi started his Barcelona career in 2004 and has won 5 Ballon d’Or titles in the last 14 years. He has also been the biggest reason behind Barca’s rise to prominence in world football.

There have been speculations of late about him leaving the club, but his exploits with the Catalan club would remain very difficult to match. He also remains the greatest footballer in Barcelona’s history.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Sergio Ramos Lionel Messi Pep Guardiola
Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Three active footballers who have scored 500 career goals
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Messi vs Ronaldo: Who was better during their decade-long...
RELATED STORY
4 world class players who played with both Lionel Messi...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Barcelona forward trios since 2004
RELATED STORY
5 footballers and their cricketing equivalents
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: 5 Players who may score more goals than...
RELATED STORY
"Only Messi and I could play at the highest level for...
RELATED STORY
5 Real Madrid stars apart from Cristiano Ronaldo who have...
RELATED STORY
5 players who are reviving their careers this season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us