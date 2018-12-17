5 active footballers who have spent more than a decade with their current club

Lionel Messi has been one of the greatest footballers in Barcelona history

It is very difficult for a top-level footballer to withstand the rigors of top-level football for an extended period of time. It needs a lot of hard work, dedication, and improvisation to last more than a decade in top-flight football.

Only some footballers are able to play for a top club for more than a decade as any decline in his form might compel the said club to sell him to another one.

Moreover, loyalty is not very common in today’s football as most of the footballers try to earn as much as possible in a very short period of time. Therefore, they do not often bother to stay with a particular club for more than a certain period of time.

As a result, it is very difficult to find players who have spent more than a decade with a certain club. In the past, players like Paolo Maldini, Ryan Giggs, and Francesco Totti have done it, but such examples are very rare.

In this article, we take a look at five active footballers who have spent more than a decade with their current club.

#1 Lionel Messi

Much has already been said about the greatness of Messi as a footballer, so it would not make much sense to add to it. It should be enough to point out the simple fact that Barcelona’s golden period coincided with Messi’s meteoric rise in world football.

He has scored 572 goals in 656 matches for Barca, won 4 Champions League titles and 9 La Liga titles with them and been drawing comparisons with the legends of the game like Pele, Maradona, and Cruyff for the past few years.

Messi started his Barcelona career in 2004 and has won 5 Ballon d’Or titles in the last 14 years. He has also been the biggest reason behind Barca’s rise to prominence in world football.

There have been speculations of late about him leaving the club, but his exploits with the Catalan club would remain very difficult to match. He also remains the greatest footballer in Barcelona’s history.

