5 active Manchester United stars with the most goals for the club

Currently, Manchester United might be struggling as a club but one thing that is assured is the quality of the team. The Red Devils have some fine goal-scorers in their squad. Manchester United have traditionally been blessed with some great attackers as well.

Manchester United have enough quality to revive their season

The Premier League club has received a lot of criticism for not achieving the desired results in recent times. Their poor run of form is due to a combination of incorrect tactics deployed by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and certain players not showing up on the pitch.

That being said, Manchester United possesses some wonderful goal-scorers in the team right now. As such, the Red Devils boast enough quality to complete a turnaround at any moment.

Some of these goal-scorers have been at the club for a long time while some have just joined recently. On that note, here we take a look at the highest-scoring Manchester United stars who are currently part of the first-team squad at Old Trafford:

Note: All stats are as per Transfermarkt

#5 Bruno Fernandes (44 goals)

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League

It is unbelievable how Bruno Fernandes has become such a massive and vital player for Manchester United. Since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in 2020, the Portuguese midfielder has been absolutely brilliant for the Red Devils.

With his amazing passing range and vision, Fernandes has been a consistent threat in attack. His instincts and intelligence on the pitch have turned out to be quite fruitful for Manchester United. In his first complete season with the 20-time English league champions, the Portuguese maestro directly contributed to 30 goals.

RouteOneFootball @Route1futbol

⚽️ 12 goals

🅰️ 9 assists Bruno Fernandes 🇵🇹 in European competitions for Manchester United:📅 23 games⚽️ 12 goals🅰️ 9 assists #MUFC Bruno Fernandes 🇵🇹 in European competitions for Manchester United:📅 23 games

⚽️ 12 goals

🅰️ 9 assists #MUFC https://t.co/QahTXhFuua

Fernandes remains a very important player in Manchester United's quest to win silverware in the near future. The former Sporting Lisbon midfielder has already scored 44 goals for the Red Devils. It will come as no surprise if he moves up the ranks on the goal-scoring list over the course of the ongoing season.

#4 Juan Mata (51 goals)

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

The Premier League has seen some fine Spaniards play in it and Juan Mata is certainly one of them. After a stellar spell with Chelsea, the midfielder signed for Manchester United in 2014.

Ever since then, Mata has been an integral part of the club. With his amazing creativity and playmaking abilities, the former Valencia midfielder has done well at Manchester United. Over time, he might have lost his place in the starting eleven but his contributions for the club remain incredible.

Goal @goal Juan Mata has now scored 50 goals for Manchester United 🔴⚫️ Juan Mata has now scored 50 goals for Manchester United 🔴⚫️ https://t.co/OGxu1ssTuk

Mata has scored 51 goals in his Manchester United career, netting some vital strikes in the process. His double against Liverpool at Anfield in 2015 remains one of his best matches in a United jersey.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith