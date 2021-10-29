5 active Premier League players who have committed most fouls 

The Premier League and its referees often stay in the headlines for controversial calls and unfair bookings. Since the arrival of VAR, the margin of error has gone down but we still see 50-50 decisions going the wrong way. VAR technology has influenced players into making more cautious challenges.

Players are aware that their chances of getting away despite playing ugly have diminished and fair play will get more encouragement. However, some players cannot help but play recklessly. The Premier League is not new to instances where dangerous and injury-inducing tackles have both been punished and let go of in some instances.

But committing fouls is a part of the game which, when used judiciously and thoughtfully, can provide a team with a critical advantage. Sometimes players foul to take one for the team, sometimes they are drawn to make a rash challenge because of their own mistake.

Many Premier League players are known for committing nuisance fouls

For fans it does get irritating at times to see constant fouls being made and the crowds in Premier League games are vocal enough to express their discontent. It can't be denied, though, that some fouls can turn out to be as crucial as a goal itself.

On that note, we take a look at five active players in the Premier League who have committed the most fouls in the league's history.

#5 Ashley Young

Ashely Young captained Man United in his last season at Old Trafford

After two successful seasons in Italy with Serie A champions Inter Milan, Ashley Young returned to the Premier League, joining Aston Villa on a free this summer. The 36-year old is a veteran of the Premier League and first featured in the competition for Watford in 2006/07.

This is going to be Young's 16th season in the English top-flight and he has used all these seasons to commit a cumulative 399 fouls. Maybe he's returned just to take that tally across the 400 mark.

In his early days with Watford and Aston VIlla, the England international was a winger who had the versatality to play behind the striker as well.

When he joined Manchester United in 2011, he signed mainly as a winger, but under manager Louis van Gaal discovered his new position as a full-back/wingback. Young was known for his explosive pace and being a winger turned fullback, there was a cutting edge to his contribution in the final third.

A major criticism of Young was that he was never really confident in one-on-one situations. He surely had the intensity to cover ground quickly but that often left him needing to step out of the line and hence the high number of fouls.

Young was part of Sir Alex Ferguson's last Premier League winning squad in the 2012-13 season. He also won the EFL Cup, FA Cup and Europa League with the Red Devils.

So far this season, Ashley Young has committed two fouls and is just one foul away from his 400th target.

#4 Christian Benteke

Christian Benteke has two goals and one assist in the Premier League this season

Another player who raised his stock while performing for Aston Villa just like Young was Christian Benteke. Currently in his tenth season in the Premier League, the Belgian has seen many highs and lows in his career but has continued to respond in pressure situations.

Benteke has also committed the same number of fouls (399) in the Premier League as Young. One of the biggest strengths of the Belgian centre-forward has been his ability to use his frame really well and it is no surprise that it got him on this list.

Premier League @premierleague



#CRYNEW | @CPFC Since his #PL debut in September 2012, Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has scored 33 headed goals in the competition, more than any other player in that time Since his #PL debut in September 2012, Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has scored 33 headed goals in the competition, more than any other player in that time#CRYNEW | @CPFC https://t.co/q32hbbSt5g

He is a fierce competitor who loves to go shoulder to shoulder with defenders. His willingness and hard work to help his team out in winning back possession has been lauded by various managers he worked under.

Liverpool signed Benteke from Villa for a price tag of £32.5 million but the striker failed to justify that tag. A mere nine goals in 29 appearances in the Premier League left the Reds' camp unhappy. He was also a misfit in Jurgen Klopp's style of play and was sold to Crystal Palace.

Benteke has made 146 appearances for the Eagles in the Premier League with a rather poor return of 33 goals, but he is capable of producing one odd winning moment. He has collected 24 yellow cards and has received marching orders twice.

