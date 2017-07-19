5 alternatives to Eric Dier for Manchester United

With Eric Dier turning out to be an expensive option, here are 5 alternatives for the Tottenham man.

Eric Dier has become Manchester United’s top target this season

The development of Paul Pogba at Manchester United is an issue of interest for the rest of the football fraternity. After all, he is the most expensive signing of all time and his future will determine whether the money paid for him was justified or not.

If he fails, he shall become a point of ridicule for the others. So in order for that to not happen, United are trying their level best to give the Frenchman the support that he needs in order to reach his peak.

Pogba works at his best when placed alongside a midfielder who does most of the dirty work, allowing Pogba to move around more freely and stamp his authority on the game. Since the Red Devils don’t have a player who could do that with consistency, we almost often see Pogba in a restrained role than his preferred all-action box-to-box entity.

That’s why United are looking for a midfielder who could take up the mantle of covering for Pogba and have targeted Tottenham midfielder, Eric Dier, for the job. However, with Tottenham not budging, even after a reported £50 million bid, Mourinho wants to push even further (stop smiling, perverts) by making a £60 million offer.

For that much money, United are sure to better midfielders – and here are five of them.

#5 Fabinho

The former Real Madrid Castilla player is one of those footballers who has been constantly linked with the Old Trafford outfit. On the outset, he looks like the best alternative to Eric Dier. Fabinho can play in a number of positions – just like the Tottenham man – and actually started his footballing career in Europe as a right-back.

However, Leonardo Jardim saw the attacking potential of the man and shifted him to the centre. The result? 10 goals and four assists in 47 Champions League and French Ligue appearances last season. His runs from the midfield cause a lot of trouble for the opponents in France and he could do the same in England as well.

His natural schooling as a defender has made his defensive attributes stronger. As a result, he will be a better partner to Paul Pogba than Ander Herrera or Marouane Fellaini. The former Juventus player some of his best football alongside Arturo Vidal – another dynamic box-to-box – and Fabinho can be that man for him at the Theatre of Dreams.