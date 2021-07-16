5 alternatives to Kylian Mbappe for Real Madrid

For the last few seasons, Real Madrid have shied away from pursuing their famous "Galactio" transfers. The European Super League debacle, along with the financial deficit brought about by COVID-19, has forced the club to make smarter moves in the transfer market. Indeed, it is unusual to see multiple transfer windows go by without Los Blancos pursuing a superstar name.

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe flirations

Ever since he burst onto the scene as a teenager with AS Monaco, Mbappe's star has risen to the very top of European football. Many expect him to fill the massive shoes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who are approaching the twilight of their careers.

With Mbappe a self-confessed fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid's potential move for the France superstar is often spoken of with a sense of inevitability. Having turned down a new contract at PSG, it appears as though Kylian Mbappe's move to the Santiago Bernabeu is only a matter of time. However, the current transfer climate is rather inconducive to the large transfer fees the World Cup Winner would demand.

Here are 5 alternative names that Real Madrid could pursue instead of Kylian Mbappe.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus

Could Cristiano Ronaldo return to Real Madrid?

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy the odds with his goalscoring returns and physical capability, and at 36 has just won the Euro 2020 Golden Boot.

Any other football club in the world would jump at the offer to see their record goalscorer and greatest player of the 21st century return "home". One could argue most teams wouldn't have let a superstar of that caliber depart in the first place.

Real Madrid, however, don't quite operate that way. The likes of Iker Casillas, Raul and now Sergio Ramos have all been shown unceremonious exits in the twilight of their careers.

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, sits in an echelon of his own amongst the greats of Los Blancos. Should he choose to spend his "Last Dance" in the white of Real Madrid once again, the commercial and sentimental factors would be impossible to resist.

#4 Raheem Sterling, Manchester City

Newcastle United v Manchester City - Premier League

After a poor season in the blue of Manchester City, Raheem Sterling enjoyed a surprising return to form at Euro 2020. The England man bagged three goals and an assist in his side's run to the final.

The pacy forward has gone from strength to strength in his time at Manchester City after starting as a prodigious talent at Liverpool. Raheem Sterling is just 26-years-old and already has nearly a decade of experience in the English top flight. He is the type of player that Real Madrid have signed from England in the past, such as David Beckham and Michael Owen.

Raheem Sterling 'open to Man City exit' amid Real Madrid links and more transfer rumours #mcfc https://t.co/XT4qJLAqxg — Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) July 7, 2021

Pep Guardiola is reportedly looking to bolster his attacking options and City have been linked with both Jack Grealish and Harry Kane. The sale of Sterling may bolster both clubs and allow Real Madrid to cover the misfiring Eden Hazard and the precariously placed Gareth Bale.

