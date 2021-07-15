5 alternatives to Saul Niguez for Liverpool

Liverpool target Saul Niguez could be heading to Nou Camp.

Liverpool suffered for a large chunk of last season with injuries that disrupted the defence of their Premier League crown. The team eventually limped to fourth place and Champions League qualification. The team are expected to invest big this time in order to regain their superiority in the Premier League as well as the continent.

Liverpool's primary target: Saul Niguez

Gini Wijnaldum has moved to PSG after a decorated Liverpool career, and the club have identified Spanish midfielder Saul Niguez of Atletico Madrid as a direct replacement for the former's energy and box-to-box ability.

Atletico Madrid though, would understandably be reluctant to let go of one of the key members of their La Liga-winning team despite Liverpool testing their resolve with a 40 million Euro bid. However, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, Saul increasingly looks to be included as a part of the deal that would see Antoine Griezmann return to Atletico Madrid, with him moving to Barcelona. This article will look at 4 potential alternatives should Liverpool be denied their main target this transfer window.

5.Houssem Aouar, Lyon

22-year-old Aouar has been a stand-out performer in the French Ligue 1, and has stepped up to shine on the UEFA Champions League by playing a key role in knocking out both Manchester City and Juventus in the last two seasons. At first glance, his playing style and comfort on the ball mirrors a more attacking midfielder offering a creative outlet whilst bursting into the half spaces.

For a player playing in the "number 8" role, he has an outstanding goal return much like Gini Wijnaldum with seven goals last season. Primarily an attacking player, Aouar may uniquely complement Liverpool's current crop of holding midfielders, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Naby Keita more accustomed to the physical side of the game. With Liverpool struggling against "smaller teams" all throughout last season, a player like Aouar could be trusted to break down play and present a threat from long range.

4.Yves Bissouma, Brighton and Hove Albion

Premier League fans who have seen Brighton and Hove Albion play on a regular basis are fully aware of the immense talent and maturity Yves Bissouma possesses.The 24-year-old Malian footballer is a classic holding midfield player trusted to break up play and organize attacks from deep.

A key aspect of his game, something that Jurgen Klopp demands in his players, is his tireless energy. He consistently clocks the highest ditances in games,

With the likes of Pep Guardiola a keen admirer, Bissouma proved his technical ability in a positive Brighton and Hove Albion side under Graham Potter, making deceptively simple passes and circulating the ball whilst playing out from the back this season at Brighton. He also averaged almost 2.9 tackles and 1.8 interceptions per game. He has proved time and again in battles against the "Big Six" that he is more than ready to make a jump to some of Europe's best sides, much like Wijnaldum himself did in his move from Newcastle United to Liverpool.

