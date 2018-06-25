5 alternatives to Gareth Bale for Manchester United

Gareth Bale might stay in Spain and force Manchester United to look for alternatives.

Sarthak Singh ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jun 2018, 04:12 IST 3.92K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Bale - scored two goals as Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the UCL final

When Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2013 for £86 million, which was a world transfer record fee at that time, no one expected him to make the impact that he has made.

In his first season, he scored two goals in two finals, one memorable solo goal in the Copa Del Rey and the other one in the Champions League final.

But in his second season, the fans started to go impatient with him started the famous Bernabeu boos at him. Ever since then he has been linked with a move away from Spain and in particular to Manchester United.

He was a regular until injuries started to trouble him, and under Zinedine Zidane he was not really a guaranteed starter, now after the departure of Zidane it seems like Gareth Bale will stay in Madrid.

His case has been further strengthened by the arrival of new manager Julen Lopetegui who can communicate with Bale in English, unlike Zidane.

Thus Manchester United will have to look for alternatives, and here are 5 players who could be alternatives to Bale for Manchester United.

#1 Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

Manchester United are favorites to sign Paulo Dybala.

The Argentinian is one of the most exciting forwards of his generation and many have touted him as a candidate for the Ballon d'Or in the future. He is also a the part of Argentina's national team which is participating in Russia.

This season he was instrumental in helping Juventus win their 4th straight domestic double as they won the Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

According to reports Manchester United have been made favorites to sign the forward, who has been constantly linked with a move away from the Allianz Stadium.

Though Dybala and Bale are very different players, the former Palermo forward is much younger than the Real Madrid star and both are likely to cost the same amount, thus Dybala could be a better long-term option.