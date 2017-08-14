5 alternatives to Ivan Perisic for Manchester United

A look at five players Manchester United should look as the Croatian is unlikely to leave Inter Milan this summer.

by Nathan Staples Top 5 / Top 10 14 Aug 2017, 18:07 IST

At the start of the window, Jose Mourinho admitted he wanted four new signings. Three have already joined, in the shape of Victor Lindelöf, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic, but the final recruit still seems to be eluding them.

It was reported that they were chasing Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic but since the Nerazzurri’s new manager Luciano Spalletti admitted he was “strongly opposed” to letting the Croatian go, all interest seems to have faded.

With the Red Devils still likely to seek one more move before the window shuts, who should they seek to fill the void on the left-wing? Here’s a look at five options that could boost their title ambitions.

#5 Gareth Bale

A few weeks ago, Jose Mourinho said this to journalists before the Super Cup against Real Madrid: “If he is on his way out of Real Madrid, well, I'll try to be waiting for him on the other side and try to fight with other coaches that would also like to have him on his team.”

As the Portuguese manager tries his best not to blush in front of the Welshman, it’s not hard to see why Bale would be such an asset to Manchester United.

Almost akin to a left-footed Cristiano Ronaldo, the 28-year-old has the pace, power and skill to torment any defence across Europe. Injuries have been a worry in recent seasons but if he can keep a clean bill of health, he’d help spearhead an attack that was severely lacking in goals from other than the main striker last season.

Isco has signed a new, long-term contract and with persistent rumours of a younger model being attracted to the Santiago Bernabeu, maybe it’s time for Bale to move on. Ed Woodward was desperate to have him when he first joined Los Blancos, so there would be no surprise in the fact he would jump at the chance to sign him again.