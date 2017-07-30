5 alternatives to Kylian Mbappe for Real Madrid

Real Madrid should look at these players should a move for Mbappe never materialise.

The kid of the summer

This is the summer of Kylian Mbappe. Despite the fact that Neymar has taken over the football content fraternity with his impending move to Paris-Saint Germain, Mbappe’s influence is yet to be undermined.

With astronomical prices of over €150 million being discussed about the 18-year-old French kid – Monaco are actually asking for €180 million according to several reports – it seems likely that Real Madrid could come to their senses and not pay so much over the odds, right now, for a player that has been a first-team regular since last December only.

However, the lack of goalscorer is apparent now with Alvaro Morata gone. The Spaniard scored 20 goals last season in all competitions and needs a proper replacement. And here are 5 players that could be just that…

#5 Kasper Dolberg

The Blonde Dane was a revelation last season

Sure, why not? If there is another teenage striker who had an impact as big as Kylian Mbappe last season, it is Kasper Dolberg. The Dane scored 24 goals in the Champions League and Eredivisie last season from only 36 starts and stamped himself as one of the teenage prospects to look out for.

While Dolberg might be labelled as a more talented version of Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, the former is more complete than the Dutchman. The 19-year-old is technically gifted and has an eye for goal. Give him the ball inside the box and he will most likely put it in the net.

His valuation will also be much lower than that of Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid will end up having another great talent in their squad, someone that could certainly mould into a world class player in two years' time.