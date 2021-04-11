Euro 2020, after being postponed for a year, is just a couple of months away now. Turkey vs. Italy will kick off this edition of the Euros on 11th June, and Portugal will come into the competition as defending champions. Europe is home to some of the best players and nations to have ever played the beautiful game, with Germany leading the way - 3-time European Champions and 2-time World Cup winners.

BREAKING: 22,500 fans will be allowed at Wembley for each England match at Euro 2020.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/GrkH78t5zw — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) April 8, 2021

But this time around, Germany will be underdogs as Portugal, France, and the likes, come into Euro 2020 as hot favorites. We’ll witness the best talents in Europe set aside their allegiances in club football, as they join forces with their foes and, on other occasions, square off against club teammates. While the likes of Ronaldo, Mbappe, Lewandowski and Kane are set to dazzle us, we might miss out on some world-class talents, who have not featured for their national team. Today, let’s take a look at:

5 amazing footballers who are not picked for their national teams

#5 Mauro Icardi | Argentina | PSG

Club Brugge KV v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Kicking off our list is PSG striker Mauro Icardi, who faced exclusion from the national side in the World Cup qualifiers despite being named in the initial squad.

Icardi has been one of Europe’s elite strikers over the last few years, and has been involved in 13 goals (7 goals, 6 assists) in 19 appearances for the French champions this season. The Argentine’s stint at Inter Milan built his reputation with a mammoth return of 124 goals and 28 assists from 219 appearances for the club.

The Argentina squad is blessed with some of the biggest talents, especially in the attacking third, but it is bizarre not to have Icardi in the squad altogether.

Advertisement

Paulo Dybala is 27 and has only played 22 minutes for Argentina at a World Cup. He will be 29 at next year's WC and likely not a starter.



Mauro Icardi is 28 and will be 29 for the next WC He has been selected for 0 Copa's and 0 WC's. Unlikely to play '22 WC. Wasted potential? pic.twitter.com/bmUOG9VJjX — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) April 8, 2021

It will be interesting to see whether Icardi can make it to Argentina’s squad for the upcoming Copa America, where they kick off their campaign against Chile on June 13th.

#4 Thomas Muller | Germany | Bayern Munich

FC Bayern Muenchen v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga

Germany are not playing their best football at the moment, losing their last international fixture, 2-1, against an inexperienced North Macedonia side. With the team in despair, it’s hard to understand why Bayern Munich star, Thomas Muller, hasn’t found a place in the squad.

Advertisement

The World Cup winner has been in scintillating form this season, having been involved in 32 goals (14 goals, 18 assists) for Bayern Munich in 38 appearances. Muller has been one of Bayern’s most consistent performers under Hansi Flick and has dialed it up a notch since getting dropped from the national side.

The German has an xG (expected goals) of 6.32, with an impressive goal conversion rate of 26% - and a passing completion of 76%.

Quoting Lothar Matthäus:

“I would take Müller with me for two reasons. Quality and mentality. If he continues to play as before, there is no getting around him because of the quality.”

Considering Muller’s class and form, it would be criminal for this German side to not include someone of his pedigree in this year's Euro Cup.

1 / 2 NEXT