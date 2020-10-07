5 amazing free agents Premier League clubs can still sign

The transfer window ended on the 5th of October and it'd be fair to say that this iteration was a bit unlike the rest. Clubs will have to settle down now with their new acquisitions after a couple of months rich with speculation. However, Premier League sides still have the option of improving their sides by going into the free-agent market.

The free-agent market might not be as plush right now as some of the high-profile free agents would have already been signed up by clubs. Manchester United signed Edinson Cavani on a free on deadline day. However, there are a few very recognizable names still available to be signed up.

Let's take a look at five amazing free agents that Premier League sides can still sign to improve their squad.

#5 Nathaniel Clyne

Nathaniel Clyne's contract with reigning Premier League champions Liverpool ran its course this summer and he is currently a free agent. The 29-year-old right-back, who started his career with Crystal Palace, is currently training with the Eagles and is reportedly close to moving to Selhurst Park.

It makes a lot of sense for Crystal Palace to sign their youth academy product again as they are currently short-staffed at right-back. Nathan Ferguson is nursing an injury while Martin Kelly is working on regaining fitness.

Clyne has already had an outing with Crystal Palace on a trial basis and they are expected to sign him up soon. Clyne struggled for fitness towards the end of his Liverpool tenure and did not garner enough minutes to get either the Champions League or the Premier League winners' medal.

📰 Nathaniel Clyne is expected to sign for Crystal Palace before the weekend [@Podcast_TBG] #CPFC pic.twitter.com/IC5q8k4xwX — PALACE XTRA 📰 (@cpfc_xtra) October 6, 2020

#4 Shinji Kagawa

Former Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa is now a free agent after terminating his contract with Real Zaragoza. Real Zaragoza announced the termination via a statement that read,

"Real Zaragoza has ended the contractual relationship it had with footballer Shinji Kagawa.

"The club wishes to express thanks for the professionalism shown by the player during the time that he has worn the Zaragoza shirt, while wishing him future professional success."

However, Kagawa is not pleased with the way his contract was ended and has already voiced his displeasure at the same. He reportedly wants to kick on in Spain with second-division side Sabadell interested.

Kagawa is still only 31-years-old and has the experience of playing in the English and German top-flight in his prime years. He could prove to be a good alternative option to one of the Premier League minnows who could benefit from his wealth of experience.

This one seems to have flown a little under the radar.



Former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa and Real Zaragoza mutually agree to part ways just 1 year into his two-year contract 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/3qs58W3d72 — Andrew Miller (@AndrewMillerNBA) October 5, 2020