5 amazing players who can win the Ballon d’Or if they play at a different club

A new season of footballing action is upon us as games are coming thick and fast in every top European league. Transfer window in England is shut and other leagues across Europe have few more days remaining to finalize their team for the new season.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the Ballon d’Or award this decade and the duo lifted 10 awards between them so far. No player was able to break their dominance in world football for quite some time and only finished behind these two stalwarts.

However, Messi and Ronaldo aren’t the only great footballers in world football right now. The fact that they played at the right club and the right managers have helped their cause. Many of the greatest players in world football have missed out on the award in the past few years and some are extremely unlucky.

Some of them could have won it had they represented a different club. Looking into the future, let’s take a look a look at the players who can win the Ballon d’Or award if they play at a different club instead of their current one.

#5 Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur

The Three Lions Captain is one of the most prolific goal scorers in the world. The two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner has been in stunning form for Tottenham Hotspur and England over the past few years.

Harry Kane also won the Golden Boot in the 2018 World Cup and finished each of his last three Premier League seasons with at least 25 goals. In his last 189 games for Tottenham Hotspur, the 25-year-old has scored an impressive 136 goals.

A supremely consistent scorer, Kane’s biggest strengths are his precision and placement with his shots. He is also phenomenal with his hold-up play and close control.

Tottenham struggled to win trophies and that has hindered Kane’s chance of winning the Ballon d’Or award so far. A move to some of the top European clubs will enhance his chances of a Ballon d'Or award.

