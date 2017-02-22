5 areas which Liverpool must strengthen in the summer

Here are five areas where Liverpool seriously need to strengthen in the summer

Without European commitments, this was Liverpool’s biggest chance to end their trophy drought

From title challengers to just another top-four hopeful, things have escalated quickly at Anfield this season. A dreadful January was the reason why Liverpool fans cannot hope for anything beyond Champions League qualification this time out but until the New Year, they looked like a team who could potentially challenge Antonio Conte’s Chelsea for the title.

The Blues look to be cruising on to the title now and the biggest reason behind that is Liverpool’s sudden dip in form.

One of the many reasons and probably the biggest one why Liverpool suddenly bottled it was their lack of squad depth. Sadio Mane was representing Senegal in the African Cup of Nations while Coutinho was just making his way back from injury. Roberto Firmino also had to experience a disappointing run of form.

The fans will hope that Jurgen Klopp has learned his lesson and breaks the bank in the summer to strengthen his team. Here are five areas where Liverpool must strengthen themselves when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

#1 Central defence

It has been a long time since Liverpool really had a rock-solid defence. Probably the last time when the fans were happy with their defence was when Samy Hyypia was there. Since then, despite having some big names in the ranks like Agger, Skrtel, Sakho, Lovren and many more, the Reds have never been able to perform really well defensively as a unit.

There is a saying that, ‘Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles’. Jurgen Klopp must ensure that Liverpool have a much-improved defence next season. The Reds should sign at least one quality central defender in the summer if not two.

Mamadou Sakho is a quality defender, full of top-level experience but it is clear that Klopp has issues with him. Lucas, who has been used at centre-back this season, has hardly impressed in that role and we expect the Brazilian to leave as well with his contract expiring.

So, Matip, Lovren, Klavan and Gomez will remain as the four options at the heart of the defence and to be fair, Matip is the only one good enough to play week in week out for the Reds. So, at least one top-notch defender should be the biggest priority for Klopp in the summer.