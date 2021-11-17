5 Argentina players who underperformed against Brazil | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The two most successful teams on the continent butted heads when Argentina welcomed Brazil for their 2022 World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifier on Tuesday night. As expected, the anticipation was through the roof for the Copa America final rematch. Unfortunately, neither team managed to put on a show for their supporters, with the match ending goalless.

Having already qualified for the Qatar World Cup, Brazil could afford to take it lightly. They were without their captain Neymar, who missed out with a thigh injury, with Brazil also making a couple of other changes to their lineup.

Argentina, on the other hand, welcomed their six-time Ballon d’Or winning captain, Lionel Messi, back from injury and saw him complete the match. The majestic Argentine created a couple of chances but he was largely anonymous.

The hosts dominated possession, but it was Fred’s effort that came closest to breaking the deadlock. In the end, the two heavyweights settled for a goalless draw, which was enough for Argentina to book their place at the 2022 World Cup.

Beating Brazil, even at home, was hardly a straightforward affair, but fans expected a little better from the Copa America winners on Tuesday.

Here are the five Argentines who underperformed in their goalless draw with Brazil at the San Juan stadium:

#5 Marcos Acuna

Sevilla full-back Marcos Acuna was chosen to keep Argentina's left flank mobile on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, the 30-year-old failed to do what was asked of him and was largely responsible for Argentina’s stagnant gameplay on the left-wing.

Thanks to Brazil’s hesitant forwards, Acuna was not pushed to his limits, but he failed to emerge as the towering figure we know he can be.

He lost possession a couple of times, picked up a silly yellow card after a tussle with Anthony, and created only a single chance.

#4 Giovani Lo Celso

With Brazil's towering defensive midfielder, Casemiro, suspended, many expected the Argentine midfielders to be imposing in the middle of the park. Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo de Paul did make the most of the opportunity, but his compatriot, Giovani Lo Celso, was nowhere to be found.

Lo Celso was Argentina’s most unimposing midfielder against Brazil on Tuesday night. He could not link with Messi and co., forcing the captain to drop deep from time to time.

The Tottenham Hotspur man also completed only 21 passes and could not manage to dispatch a single shot on goal. He was taken off in favor of Nicolas Dominguez in the 86th minute.

