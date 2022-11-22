5 Argentina players who underperformed against Saudi Arabia | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina, one of the tournament favorites, opened their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a clash against Group C rivals Saudi Arabia on Tuesday afternoon (22 November).

Instead of announcing their intentions to the world, the two-time world champions fell victim to the first major upset of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. At the packed Lusail Iconic Stadium, Saudi Arabia came from behind to seal a 2-1 victory over their lofty rivals.

Lionel Messi opened Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup account from the penalty spot before Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari turned the game around for the Arabs.

Eight minutes into the game, Ali Al-Boleahi grabbed Leandro Paredes off the ball during an Argentinian corner. After consulting with VAR, the on-field official decided to award a penalty to Lionel Scaloni’s side.

Messi unsurprisingly stepped up for the spot-kick and confidently put it away to give Argentina the lead. Messi found the netting again in the 22nd minute. Luckily for the Arabs, he veered offside while receiving the pass, and his goal was ruled out.

Saudi’s high defensive line once again worked its magic in the 28th minute. Lautaro Martinez applied a cheeky finish to double Argentina’s advantage. However, following a lengthy VAR review, the goal was narrowly ruled out for offside.

B/R Football @brfootball First coach to win two AFCON titles with two different teams

Took Morocco to first World Cup in 20 years in 2018

Beat 2022 World Cup favorites Argentina with Saudi Arabia



Hervé Renard is international football heritage First coach to win two AFCON titles with two different teamsTook Morocco to first World Cup in 20 years in 2018Beat 2022 World Cup favorites Argentina with Saudi ArabiaHervé Renard is international football heritage ▪️ First coach to win two AFCON titles with two different teams▪️ Took Morocco to first World Cup in 20 years in 2018▪️ Beat 2022 World Cup favorites Argentina with Saudi ArabiaHervé Renard is international football heritage 👏 https://t.co/0bafm5whyF

Having been under the cosh for the majority of the first half, Saudi Arabia kicked off the second half in blistering fashion. In the 48th minute, Sa Al-Shehri received a pass from Firas Al-Buraikan down the left side of Argentina’s box. Under pressure from Cristian Romero, Al-Shehri set himself up and slotted into the bottom-right corner.

Six minutes after drawing level, Saudi Arabia turned the game on its head. Al-Dawsari calmly brought the ball under control inside the Argentine box and dispatched an inch-perfect right-footed curler. Martinez got his fingertips to the shot but could not keep it out.

Argentina won themselves a free kick in the 80th minute, giving Messi an opportunity to work his magic. The PSG man failed to make the most of the opportunity, sending his effort well over the bar. Three minutes later, Angel Di Maria delivered a cross at the far post for Messi. The PSG man connected with the delivery but lacked the power to trouble Al Owais.

Substitute Julian Alvarez came close to scoring the equalizer, but Saudi Arabia refused to be beaten at the death. Argentina saw their 36-game unbeaten run come to a grinding half against Saudi, and here are five Argentinians who let their team down in their 2020 FIFA World Cup opener:

#5 Nicolas Tagliafico

Argentina v Saudi Arabia: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Scaloni decided to pick Nicolas Tagliafico ahead of Marcos Acuna at left-back, but the Olympique Lyon man failed to make the opportunity count. He rarely dashed forward, lacked intensity, and struggled to get into the game. In the 63rd minute, he had a glorious chance to score the equalizer, but could not react in time to slot the ball home from point-blank range.

AL Mamun @alm_amun Papu Gomez, Tagliafico doesn't deserve starting xi.. Angel Di Maria just for 45 minutes.. Enzo Fernandez/Alexis Mac Allister should start.. We Miss Lo Celso and Nico Gonzalez Papu Gomez, Tagliafico doesn't deserve starting xi.. Angel Di Maria just for 45 minutes.. Enzo Fernandez/Alexis Mac Allister should start.. We Miss Lo Celso and Nico Gonzalez https://t.co/3gCaVtI9YQ

In the fifth FIFA World Cup game of his career, Tagliafico failed to play any key passes, misplaced all three of his attempted long balls, and lost possession 11 times. He also lost three duels and failed to pull off his only attempted dribble.

#4 Rodrigo De Paul

Argentina v Saudi Arabia: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Widely regarded as the leader of Argentina’s midfield, Rodrigo De Paul needed to put his best foot forward against Saudi Arabia. Unfortunately for Scaloni and co., he was nowhere near the level he needed to be. De Paul lost possession cheaply, his distribution was wayward, and he failed to create openings for his teammates.

TC @totalcristiano Maybe if de Paul put more focus into football than being Messi’s body guard then he wouldn’t get dominated by Saudi Maybe if de Paul put more focus into football than being Messi’s body guard then he wouldn’t get dominated by Saudi

At the Lusail Iconic Stadium, De Paul lost possession 23 times, misplaced seven long balls and 20 passes; and lost a couple of duels. It was an afternoon to forget for the Atletico Madrid man.

#3 Cristian Romero

Argentina v Saudi Arabia: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Cristian Romero made his first FIFA World Cup appearance against Saudi Arabia, and it was not one to remember. He was comfortable in the first half when La Albiceleste were firmly in control. Things turned quick when the Saudis found their footing in the second 45.

Romero was partially at fault for Saleh Al-Shehri’s equalizer. He failed to keep up with him and then hesitated to put his tackle in, which allowed the forward to get his shot away.

ODDSbible @ODDSbible Cristian Romero realising he skipped Tottenham games only to concede against Saudi Arabia and get subbed Cristian Romero realising he skipped Tottenham games only to concede against Saudi Arabia and get subbed https://t.co/lXZnCZRTny

Before being taken off in the 59th minute, Romero lost two ground duels, lost possession seven times, and committed a foul.

#2 Angel Di Maria

Argentina v Saudi Arabia: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Angel Di Maria came into the 2022 FIFA World Cup opener in high spirits, scoring twice in Argentina’s final preparatory game against UAE (5-0 win) last week. The sharpness he displayed against the UAE was amiss against the Saudis. He gave possession away cheaply, struggled to hold his ground, and veered offside quite a few times.

Casey Evans @Casey_Evans_ All this talent on the field and Argentina are just going for 'Find Di Maria out wide and cut it back across the defense' All this talent on the field and Argentina are just going for 'Find Di Maria out wide and cut it back across the defense'

On Tuesday, Di Maria lost possession 17 times, failed to pull off three of his five attempted dribbles, and was caught offside thrice. He also misplaced three crosses, lost five ground duels, and had only one shot on target.

#1 Lautaro Martinez

Argentina v Saudi Arabia: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Inter Milan striker Lautrao Martinez cut a frustrating figure at the top of the Argentine attack, especially in the second half. Under pressure from the Saudi Arabian defenders, Martinez failed to string passes together and there was hardly any creativity in his game.

He found the back of the net twice in the first half (28th and 34th minutes), but both goals were ruled out for offside.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lautaro Martínez: "We lost the game due to our mistakes, more than anything in the second half. These are details that make the difference and we must correct them." Lautaro Martínez: "We lost the game due to our mistakes, more than anything in the second half. These are details that make the difference and we must correct them." 🇦🇷 https://t.co/GfgvChOqpn

Against Saudi Arabia, Martinez failed to lodge any shots on target, played only 11 accurate passes, and lost four ground duels. He was caught offside thrice, lost possession seven times, and committed a foul.

Get Denmark vs Tunisia live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes