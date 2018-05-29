Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

5 Argentines who were brilliant in the 2017/2018 season

A look at the top 5 Argentine superstars of the recently concluded season.

Jidonu Mauyon (Mau Young)
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 29 May 2018, 09:41 IST
3.47K

Barcelona v Deportivo La Coruna - La Liga
Many Argentines impressed during the campaign

When it comes to rating countries with the most impressive players in the world, only few can compare with Argentina. The South American nation have some of the brightest superstars in the universe at the moment. From incredible attackers to brilliant midfielders and fantastic defenders, the country is blessed with amazing talents in all areas of the pitch.

Like previous seasons, the 2017/2018 campaign was a successful one for many Argentines, with several superstars displaying their incredible talents and inspiring their respective teams to glory.

With so many of these South Americans finishing the campaign on a brilliant note, let's quickly explore 5 of the most impressive Albiceleste superstars during the season

#5 Nicolas Otamendi

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Otamendi won the Premier League title with City

While many people will focus on the brilliance of the Manchester City attackers during the campaign, the role of elite defenders like Nicolas Otamendi cannot be underrated in the success of the team.

Otamendi had a brilliant season, playing an influential role as The Citizens claimed both the Premier League title and the League Cup. He produced rock-solid performances at the back, absorbing incoming attacks and was impressive at stopping counter-attacks.

The defender also showed his ability to put the ball into the back of the net, coming out at the vital moments and scoring fantastic headers. He bagged five goals in all competitions for the Manchester outfit during the campaign. He also recorded 13 blocks, 75 tackles, 160 clearances and 66 interceptions to his name in both the English top flight and the UEFA Champions League.

His impressive performances earned him a call-up to the Argentina national team where he will represent the nation in the World Cup next month.

All stats via whoscored.com

La Liga 2017-18 Barcelona Football Argentina Football Sergio Aguero Lionel Messi Football Top 5/Top 10
Page 1 of 5 Next
Top 5 nutmegs in world football
RELATED STORY
6 players who stopped both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
RELATED STORY
Romance and Riquelme: Understanding the paradox of the...
RELATED STORY
4 Lionel Messi records that would be difficult to break
RELATED STORY
5 times Lionel Messi mesmerised for 90 minutes
RELATED STORY
5 worst substitutions in football history
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Lionel Messi is hated (by Ronaldo fans)
RELATED STORY
5 biggest penalty fails by Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi's tattoos: What do they signify?
RELATED STORY
10 players who always win their country's Footballer of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Primera División 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT CEL LEV
4 - 2
FT LEG REA
3 - 2
FT SEV DEP
1 - 0
FT MAL GET
0 - 1
FT LAS GIR
1 - 2
FT VIL REA
2 - 2
FT VAL DEP
2 - 1
FT ATH ESP
0 - 1
FT ATL EIB
2 - 2
FT BAR REA
1 - 0
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018