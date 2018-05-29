5 Argentines who were brilliant in the 2017/2018 season

A look at the top 5 Argentine superstars of the recently concluded season.

Many Argentines impressed during the campaign

When it comes to rating countries with the most impressive players in the world, only few can compare with Argentina. The South American nation have some of the brightest superstars in the universe at the moment. From incredible attackers to brilliant midfielders and fantastic defenders, the country is blessed with amazing talents in all areas of the pitch.

Like previous seasons, the 2017/2018 campaign was a successful one for many Argentines, with several superstars displaying their incredible talents and inspiring their respective teams to glory.

With so many of these South Americans finishing the campaign on a brilliant note, let's quickly explore 5 of the most impressive Albiceleste superstars during the season

#5 Nicolas Otamendi

Otamendi won the Premier League title with City

While many people will focus on the brilliance of the Manchester City attackers during the campaign, the role of elite defenders like Nicolas Otamendi cannot be underrated in the success of the team.

Otamendi had a brilliant season, playing an influential role as The Citizens claimed both the Premier League title and the League Cup. He produced rock-solid performances at the back, absorbing incoming attacks and was impressive at stopping counter-attacks.

The defender also showed his ability to put the ball into the back of the net, coming out at the vital moments and scoring fantastic headers. He bagged five goals in all competitions for the Manchester outfit during the campaign. He also recorded 13 blocks, 75 tackles, 160 clearances and 66 interceptions to his name in both the English top flight and the UEFA Champions League.

His impressive performances earned him a call-up to the Argentina national team where he will represent the nation in the World Cup next month.

All stats via whoscored.com