5 Arsenal players who deserve higher wages

Arsenal are one of the biggest and richest clubs in the Premier League and as such can afford to pay good wages to their players. They have several star players on huge wages and also have the fifth highest wage bill in the Premier League, amounting to approximately £100,000,000.

The Gunners did not have the best of starts to 2021-22 Premier League season, losing their opening three games without scoring a goal. However, they improved after the international break, registering back-to-back 1-0 wins as several key players returned from injury.

Few Arsenal players deserve higher wages considering their performances

While the Gunners have several stars on big wages at the club, some of their other key players do not get paid as much as they deserve. These players have been performing exceptionally well for the club but there's a feeling that they are not adequately compensated for their efforts.

So let's take a look at the five Arsenal players who deserve to be on higher wages:

(Note: All wages are as listed on Spotrac.com)

#5 Kieran Tierney - £110,000

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League

Kieran Tierney has been extremely consistent since arriving at Arsenal, featuring 67 times for the Gunners following his move from Celtic in the summer of 2019.

The left-back produced excellent performances last season, playing 27 league games, scoring one goal and providing four assists. The 24-year-old has been appreciated for his intensity, commitment and crossing ability. His performances earned him a call-up to the Scotland squad for Euro 2020.

Arsenalog @TheArsenalog Kieran Tierney this season for Arsenal:



🏅 Key passes

🏅 xA

🏅Passes into the penalty area

🏅Crosses into the penalty area

🥈Shot creating actions

🥉Passes into the final third

🥉Progressive passes received



The Scottish international recently signed a new contract at Arsenal, increasing his wages to £110,000-a-week. But his performances since arriving at the club have been exemplary and he definitely deserves to be one of the highest-paid players at the club.

The left-back will no doubt be happy with his contract but he has shown on the field that he definitely warrants more wages.

#4 Bernd Leno - £100,000

Manchester City v Arsenal - Premier League

After a tough end to the 2019-20 season due to injury, Bernd Leno was reinstated as the Gunners' first-choice keeper last term.

Leno has been consistent since arriving at Arsenal in 2018 and has played 121 games between the sticks for the Gunners across all competitions. The German international arguably had his best season in terms of shutouts during the 2020-21 campaign as he managed to keep 11 clean sheets in 35 games. This is despite the fact that Arsenal struggled defensively for the majority of the campaign.

Arsenal have not had the best of starts to the new season, losing their opening three games with a 9-0 aggregate score. If not for Leno in goal, the scoreline could have been much worse for the Gunners.

Currently Leno takes home wages of £100,00-a-week which is definitely less for a player of his caliber. His performances in the past have shown that he warrants higher wages.

While Leno was replaced by Aaron Ramsdale in Arsenal's last two games, the shot-stopper will definitely be hoping to regain his starting spot for the north London derby.

