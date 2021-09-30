5 Arsenal players with the highest followers on Instagram right now

Arsenal as a football club are going through a change in tradition and a change in philosophy. Under new manager Mikel Arteta, the message to the fan-base has been clear: "Trust the process." However, Arsenal as a brand are still going strong and thanks to their rich legacy, fans proudly associate themselves with the club.

Evidently, the club's management wants to focus on nurturing raw and promising talent to produce future stars. The Arsenal faithful, however, would like to see more world-class and ready-made players wear their jerseys. After all, everyone knows how beneficial the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi can be for a club.

Arsenal have over 20 million followers on Instagram

With over 20 million followers on their official Instagram account, Arsenal have a huge social media presence. Over the years, several players have also benefitted in terms of gaining popularity online through Arsenal.

During their time at Arsenal, these players have grown into global sensations, gaining a huge following on popular social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter. Although not all of them remain at the club, there are still several others who deserve a shout out on this list.

On that note, here's a look at five of the most followed Arsenal stars on Instagram:

#5 Bukayo Saka - 2.4 million

Arsenal v Norwich City - Premier League

It wouldn't be a shock to see Bukayo Saka emerge as the most followed Arsenal player on Instagram in a couple of years if he continues his meteoric rise. At just 20, Saka has become the brightest spark in Arsenal's squad and also garnered praise from England manager Gareth Southgate.

The Arsenal starlet's current Instagram following stands at 2.4 million. A majority of those could be Arsenal supporters, but plenty of love has been showered on him throughout England.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 20 - Aged 20 years and 21 days, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka is the youngest player in Premier League history to score and assist in a North London derby (previously Cesc Fàbregas in September 2007). Catalyst. 20 - Aged 20 years and 21 days, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka is the youngest player in Premier League history to score and assist in a North London derby (previously Cesc Fàbregas in September 2007). Catalyst. https://t.co/ttaC1obMiX

Saka was racially abused along with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho on the night of the Euro 2020 final, due to their missed penalties. The outpouring of love and support has been overwhelming since, especially for Saka.

The Arsenal man has shown that he's an avid learner and has proven his versatality by playing in right-wing and left-back positions. In his latest showing for England in a World Cup Qualifier game against Andorra, Saka scored and assisted a goal.

#4 Alexandre Lacazette - 3 million

Lacazette has a perfect penalty record for Arsenal in the eight he has attempted

Alexandre Lacazette is among the few senior players at the club right now who Mikel Arteta believes should have a positive impact on the players. Playing time has been hard to come by for the Arsenal No.9 this season in the Premier League.

Lacazette is usually seen as a jolly and cheerful fellow in the Arsenal camp who enjoys great relations with his team-mates. The Frenchman has a follower count of 3 million on Instagram. His current contract with the north London club is set to expire next year.

The Arsenal Way @TheArsenalWayN5 #NLD stat 👉🏻 Alexandre Lacazette has been involved in six goals in his eight Premier League appearances against Spurs 🔴 #NLD stat 👉🏻 Alexandre Lacazette has been involved in six goals in his eight Premier League appearances against Spurs 🔴 https://t.co/nx8e4LcEcy

With young strikers like Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun waiting for their opportunities, Lacazette is likely to leave for a free next summer. He was bought for a then club-record fee of £52.7m in 2017. In his four years at Arsenal, the French centre-forward has made 173 appearances for the club and scored 67 goals.

