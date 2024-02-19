5 Arsenal players who need to step up their game

After starting the 2023/24 season in great form, Arsenal seemed to have lost their way towards the end of 2023. The Gunners lost back-to-back Premier League games, losing to West Ham United and then Fulham, and followed that up with a loss to Liverpool at the start of 2024 in the FA Cup.

Mikel Arteta's men seem to have got their season back in order following wins against Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, and most recently West Ham United. However, despite those wins, Arsenal doesn't look like the same team as last season. The Gunners have struggled for goals this season, and teams have found a way to play against them.

With many more teams competing for the title this season, winning the league is a challenging task. Arsenal and Arteta need to wake up and fix things quickly, or they could be out of the title race, this time for good.

While Arteta's tactics are certainly something to question, certain Arsenal players have not been at their best this season. With the season entering the crucial final five months, Arsenal needs all their players fit and playing their best football if they are to have any chance of winning silverware this season.

That being said, here are five Arsenal players who need to step up for the final months of the season:

#1 Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal FC v West Ham United - Premier League

Gabriel Jesus has not exactly been the striker Arsenal wanted, but since joining the team, the Brazilian has definitely been an upgrade. In his first season at Arsenal, Jesus managed 11 goals and seven assists, and for a striker, those numbers are not good enough.

Jesus has struggled a lot with injuries this season, and to add to that he and Arsenal have also struggled at times to score goals. Despite his injuries struggles and lack of goals this season, Jesus does offer something different whenever he plays, and he has been performing well in patches but has failed to be consistent.

The fact that Jesus has never lost a match in which he has scored is another testament as to just how important his goals are and could be for Arsenal.

With the title race looking set to go down to the wire, Jesus and Arsenal must find a way to score goals when it matters, as Arsenal will need their number one forward at his best in the final few months of the season if they are to end their title drought.

#2 Gabriel Martinelli

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal FC - Premier League

After the highs of last season, which saw Gabriel Martinelli reach his best goals tally for Arsenal in a season with 15, the Brazilian has had a massive dip in form this season.

Although, it is not entirely Martinelli's fault with the entire Arsenal team facing problems in front of goal this season. Martinelli battled a few injuries at the start of the season, and to add to that, Leandro Trossard's exceptional form has seen the Belgian get the nod ahead of him at times.

While Trossard's contributions are no less, Arsenal needs Martinelli to step up his game for the final few months of the season. The 22-year-old did get on the scoresheet against Liverpool and Crystal Palace recently, and now he will have to be a lot more consistent for the rest of the season.

Despite his tireless work rate and willingness to press opponents, Martinelli has failed to make his presence count so far this season, and that needs to change if Arsenal are to have any chance of lifting silverware this season.

#3 Oleksandr Zinchenko

Arsenal FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Signing Oleksandr Zinchenko was one of the smartest pieces of business Mikel Arteta and Arsenal did last season. The Ukraine International was sensational for the Gunners last season, nearly helping them win the league title. His style of play complemented what Arteta had in mind, but the left-back has not been at his best this season.

Zinchenko has struggled with a calf problem this season, and to add to that, his inconsistency on the pitch has been a cause for concern. The former Manchester City defender has put in impressive performances this season, but they have been marred by defensive mistakes, something which he has not done a lot of in the past.

Zinchenko did impress against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest recently, but another calf injury kept him out of the squad against West Ham United.

Reports suggest he should be back soon, and he will be needed considering his positional play of drifting into a central midfield position is essential to Arsenal's style of play.

#4 Thomas Partey

Crystal Palace v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Thomas Partey has struggled with injuries throughout his time at Arsenal, and this season, in particular, has been his most tiresome. The Ghanaian has managed to make just four appearances for Arsenal so far this season and, if reports are to be believed, this could very well be the 30-year-old's final few months at Arsenal.

A lot was expected from Partey when he joined Arsenal, and due to his constant injuries, he was never able to settle down and truly establish himself, with everyone only getting to see glimpses of his potential.

Despite that, every Arsenal fan has been itching to see Partey get back into the starting XI, and his importance in the final few months cannot be understated. Arsenal will have to be cautious with Partey, but his inclusion in the team will completely change Arsenal's dynamic as a team.

Partey offers something unique to this Arsenal team in terms of his defensive abilities, his ball retention, and his ability to move the ball forward.

There is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding Partey's return, but even if Arteta and Arsenal can have him back for the final two months of the season, he could be the difference between winning the title and not.

#5 Martin Odegaard

Arsenal FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Some Arsenal fans would say Martin Odegaard should not be on this list, but after the highs of last season, the Arsenal captain has not had the same impact this season. He has managed just seven goals and six assists so far, but it should also be noted that it is not for a lack of trying.

There is no doubt that Odegaard is one of the most talented and creative players in the world, but with Arsenal struggling to score goals, his creativity has not been utilized to the fullest so far this season.

After a slow start to the season, Odegaard's performances have improved lately, and he has been getting the ball in the right positions, but it never leads to anything. Now, Odegaard cannot be entirely blamed for that, but Arsenal fans are used to seeing a higher standard from him, and as Arsenal's captain, he should be doing more to lead the team.

On his day, Odegaard is unstoppable, and that is the Odegaard Arsenal need for the final few months of the season. He will need to put in a captain's performance for the final few months, and if the last few games are anything to go by, he seems to be getting back to his best at the right time.