Five Arsenal players that should be given a chance in cup competitions this season

Ed Jones FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 492 // 21 Aug 2019, 20:57 IST

Unai Emery

Arsenal have started the season very well, winning their first two Premier League games of the season. However, Gunners fans must remember that Arsenal are still in the Europa League and so they must not get carried away.

Something that Unai Emery should consider though is that the Europa League, as well as the Carabao Cup, can be a good chance to give academy players a chance in the first team. Players such as Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock got their chance in the Europa League and are now doing really well, having both started the first two games of the Premier League this season.

Here are five players that can be given a chance in the first team this season in competitions such as the Europa League and Carabao Cup.

Tyreece John-Jules

Tyreece John-Jules is an 18-year-old who recently signed a new long-term deal with Arsenal after an impressive pre-season with the first team.

He is yet to make his debut for Arsenal but did score for Arsenal in March when arsenal played a friendly in Dubai. It would make sense for John-Jules to be given a chance in both the Europa League and Carabao Cup early on this season and a bit more experience for him could, in the future, help add to the squad depth needed by Arsenal.

#4 Miguel Azeez

Miguel Azeez

Miguel Azeez may only be 16 but he has already attracted a fair bit of media attention since signing as a scholar for Arsenal. So far this season the England youth international has played for both the under 18s and under 23s and it looks like he is set to play most of his games this season for the under 23s.

He does, in fact, turn 17 in September and so who knows he may, in fact, play a few games in the Europa League. When Bukayo Saka made his debut for Arsenal aged only 17 in the Europa League.

