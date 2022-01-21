5 Arsenal players who underperformed against Liverpool | EFL Cup Semi-final 2021-22

Having played out a goalless stalemate in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final meeting last week, Arsenal welcomed Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium for the all-important second leg on Thursday night.

Considering it was the Gunners’ only realistic shot at silverware this season, they were expected to play like there’s no tomorrow. Unfortunately, Liverpool were simply a class above the Londoners and ultimately bagged an easy 0-2 win, courtesy of a Diogo Jota brace.

The early signs were promising for Arsenal. Their build-up play was on-point, distribution impressive, and they maintained their shape nicely as well. Skipper Alexandre Lacazette even hit the cross-bar from a well-taken free-kick in the sixth minute. Liverpool were well and truly on their back foot at that point, but that didn’t keep them from scoring an all-important opener.

Against the run of play, Trent Alexander-Arnold released Jota in the final third and the Portugal international took care of the rest. The Reds gradually grew into the game after the goal as Arsenal struggled to re-establish control. They tried to find their footing in the second-half, but Jota once again took it upon himself to rain on the parade. His 77th-minute dinking effort was originally ruled out for offside, but VAR’s intervention saw Liverpool double their advantage.

Overall, it was a disappointing outing by the north London club on Thursday night, in which none of their top stars managed to meet expectations.

Here are the five Arsenal players who were particularly abysmal against Jurgen Klopp’s men in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final:

#5 Takehiro Tomiyasu

Everton v Arsenal - Premier League

Arsenal right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu recovered from his calf injury in time to feature in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final.

Unfortunately, the Japanese full-back did not look match fit and was outsmarted by Jota time and again over the course of the match.

~ @TheLfcKop Jota you phenomenal baller. Tomiyasu, do you need help? Jota you phenomenal baller. Tomiyasu, do you need help? https://t.co/fXCkqmLoRg

His inability to contain Jota in the first half led to Liverpool’s opener, and he did not do enough to make amends for it. Since he was sluggish off his line, the north London team’s attacking output was also badly affected.

#4 Aaron Ramsdale

Ramsdale v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg

Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale produced an uncharacteristically nervy performance against Klopp’s side on Thursday night.

Although not at fault for Jota’s second, Ramsdale could’ve surely done better to stop his first one.

Bavarian 🇩🇪 @iiMiaSanMia Ramsdale is so overrated, he’s just camera saves… good positioning saves this ball easily Ramsdale is so overrated, he’s just camera saves… good positioning saves this ball easily

Jota’s goal-bound effort in the first half was tame at best, as it was hit straight at Ramsdale.

Surprisingly, the keeper couldn’t judge the ball as well he should’ve and failed to keep it out. Disappointing for a keeper of his caliber.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar