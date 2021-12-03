5 Arsenal players who underperformed against Manchester United | Premier League 2021-22

Mikel Arteta’s fifth-placed Arsenal made the trip to Manchester United for their Premier League matchday 14 clash on Thursday night.

With fourth-placed West Ham United dropping points against Bright and Hove Albion, Arsenal could have leapfrogged the Hammers with a win over Manchester United.

Unfortunately, the Gunners could not maintain their composure and succumbed to a 3-2 win at Old Trafford.

Arsenal comfortably had the upper hand over Manchester United in the opening minutes and scored the go-ahead goal through a well-taken Emile Smith Rowe strike. Arsenal maintained their lead until the 44th minute when a well-worked Manchester United counter-attack restored parity for the hosts.

The north London outfit tried to come back again in the second half. Unfortunately, they encountered the unstoppable force of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese talisman pulled Manchester United ahead for the first time in the match in the 52nd minute.

Arsenal responded with Martin Odegaard’s goal in the 54th minute, but were ultimately left undone by another Cristiano Ronaldo effort in the 70th minute. The Portuguese scored his 801st career goal from the spot to win the game for Manchester United, forcing Arsenal to return empty-handed.

Arsenal were not overpowered by Manchester United like they were against Liverpool, but the trend of losing to big teams is a cause for concern.

Here are the five Arsenal stars who were partially at fault for their defeat to Manchester United:

#5 Emile Smith Rowe

Arsenal v Newcastle United - Premier League

Arsenal graduate Emile Smith Rowe opened the scoring for the Gunners against Manchester United in the first half.

However, given the skill set he possesses, we expected Smith Rowe to make a bigger impact at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Premier League



Emile Smith Rowe (21y &127d) is the second youngest goal scorer for Arsenal in the Premier League at Old Trafford after Nicolas Anelka in February 1999 (19y & 340d)

The Manchester United midfielders and full-backs took advantage of Smith Rowe’s lack of physical attributes and won nine duels against him. He was also dispossessed 12 times in the match, often giving the ball away in important areas.

All in all, it was a mixed night for the Englishman, one of sub-par gameplay and a well-taken goal.

#4 Takehiro Tomiyasu

Arsenal v Newcastle United - Premier League

Arsenal right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu produced some fine performances leading up to the match at Old Trafford.

Unfortunately, he could not keep up the good work against a spirited Manchester United on Thursday night.

SuperSport



Should Arsenal have been given a penalty for this pull by Harry Maguire on Takehiro Tomiyasu?

In the 44th minute, Tomiyasu was wrong-footed by Jadon Sancho, catching the Arsenal back-line off-guard. Sancho played in Fred, who fed the ball to Bruno Fernandes for Manchester United’s equalizer.

Tomiyasu was also dispossessed 16 times and offered very little going forward.

